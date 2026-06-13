Historic building rescued from ‘at risk’ register becomes affordable homes

Mark Mansfield

A historic building once listed among the most endangered properties in Wales has been given a new lease of life after being converted into affordable housing.

The Grade II-listed Plas Alltran in Holyhead has reopened as four one-bedroom flats, with all of the properties now occupied by tenants.

Built between 1890 and 1891 during the late Victorian period, the former doctor’s surgery had stood vacant for decades before being restored through a £1.5 million redevelopment project.

The scheme was delivered by the Isle of Anglesey County Council with support from the Welsh Government and Cadw, alongside architects and specialist contractors.

The refurbishment has seen the building removed from the heritage “at risk” register while creating new affordable homes for local residents.

During a recent visit to the completed development, the council’s housing portfolio holder, Cllr Carwyn Jones, met tenants and viewed the finished apartments.

He said: “This is a fantastic example of how we can breathe new life into an important historic building while creating high-quality homes for local people.

“It is especially pleasing to see tenants now moving in and beginning the next chapter of Plas Alltran’s story.”

The project involved restoring the building’s historic features while adapting it to modern housing standards. Energy-efficiency measures were also incorporated as part of the redevelopment.

The council said the apartments had been developed to help meet local housing demand and provide accommodation for people wishing to remain within their communities.

Ned Michael, Anglesey’s head of housing, said providing affordable homes remained one of the authority’s key priorities.

He said: “Projects like Plas Alltran demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that everyone has somewhere to call home, while making best use of the resources and assets we already have within our communities.

“This special project was supported through funding from the Welsh Government and Cadw, removing the building from the At Risk Register and allowing us to secure its future for generations to come.”