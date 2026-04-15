Historic building set for new life as deli expansion approved

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand a town centre delicatessen into a Grade-II-listed Georgian former council archive storage building have been given the go-ahead.

In an application submitted to Ceredigion County Council, Eli Viscido of Deli Lazzaro, through agent Morgan & Flynn Architectural Services, sought permission for the change of use of a former storage building to extend an existing delicatessen at 18 Market Street, Aberaeron, along with a related Listed Building Consent.

A supporting statement says of the Grade-II-listed building: “18 Market Street is located to the right of the old town hall in the town centre of Aberaeron. This property was incorporated into the master plan of the town layout which can be seen on the 1845 town plan. The property was once formed part of a cluster of shop fronts onto Market Street and is currently used as a café and delicatessen.

“The building to the rear of the main building was historically used as a dairy parlour, thought do date back before the town master plan was formed and implement therefore demonstrating the previous use of the building for agricultural purposes with fields to the rear.

“In more recent years, the building has been used as archive storage for Ceredigion County Council in which the building has been handed back to the landlord therefore allowing the current tenant/applicant to find an alternative use in bringing this building back to life.”

It adds: “Customers will be able to utilise this space for additional seating whilst appreciating the history associated with the building going from a grand imposing Georgian building to the front to the more subservient agricultural status at the rear.

“The proposed works to the building have been incorporated in a sympathetic manner allowing the building to be restored, whilst improving the functionality of the space and brining the building back to life with a use that will be used in conjunction with the existing business at Deli Lazzaro.”

Officer report

An officer report recommending approval said: “Whilst the proposal will not specifically enhance the conservation area, it will not be detrimental and will therefore serve to meet the requirement to preserve the conservation area.

“In relation to setting, 18 Market Street is adjacent to listed buildings on either side, with the side rear elevation of the Grade-II-listed town hall being immediately adjacent to the location of the proposed external seating area.

“Given the nature of the proposal, and the fact that the covered structure could be removed in future, it is not considered that the proposal will have an unacceptable negative effect on the setting of the town hall, or on any of the other nearby listed buildings.”

The applications were conditionally approved.