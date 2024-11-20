Historic canal aqueduct undergoes essential repairs

A historically important 200-year-old aqueduct which was on the ‘Buildings at Risk’ register has been given a new lease of life thanks to the work of a canal charity.

The aqueduct on the Montgomery Canal has benefitted from essential repairs from Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales.

The Grade-II Listed Aberbechan Aqueduct carries the canal over Bechan Brook, a tributary of the River Severn, and is vital for supplying water to the south of the canal from the Severn.

Made up of three arches, the aqueduct features unusual stone cutwaters which help to deflect debris and allow water to flow underneath smoothly.

Over the years, river flooding and leaks from the canal have taken their toll on the ageing structure.

“Tremendous result”

A substantial grant from Cadw and funding from Glandŵr Cymru meant the essential repairs could take place, with work starting in July and finishing in October.

After the trough of the aqueduct was drained, repairs were made to the bed of the canal which showed large voids where water was being lost from the aqueduct. Brickwork repairs have also been carried out on both piers and abutments.

Mark Evans, regional director at Glandŵr Cymru, commented: “Aberbechan Aqueduct was completed in 1821 and still plays a vital role in supplying water for the Montgomery Canal.

“These extensive masonry repairs will secure the stability of the aqueduct for years to come and remove the structure from the Buildings at Risk register.

“Our charity is committed to preserving the amazing heritage of the canals in Wales, keeping them open and alive, and this is a tremendous result.

Wildlife haven

Evans added: “The Montgomery Canal is also a haven for wildlife, and we’ve taken this chance to preserve and improve these habitats.

“Our ecologists removed large amounts of the invasive Himalayan Balsam from the site and made sure no protected species were disturbed.

“The project will bring about several biodiversity enhancements, while the continuing water flow along the canal will ensure habitat for rare wetland wildlife is maintained.”

Jack Sargeant MS, minister for culture, skills and social partnership for the Welsh government said: “Our historic canals are important reminders of Wales’ industrial heritage and the engineering achievements of previous generations as well as being a source of pleasure for visitors and local communities today.

“The Grade II-Listed Aberbechan Aqueduct has been a ‘building at risk’ for several years due to damage from canal leaks and river flooding.

“It’s great news that essential repair work, partly funded by Cadw’s Historic Buildings Grant, will ensure this historic aqueduct can continue to serve a vital role in maintaining the water supply for the Montgomery Canal for years to come.”

Importance

Cllr David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys said: “The aqueduct is a considerable distance from the area where the rest of the repairs and Montgomery Canal restoration work is taking place, near Llanymynech, but is very important due to its condition and because of the role it plays in keeping the canal stocked with water.

“We are looking to bring the Montgomery Canal back into use in a number of different ways that will help to boost the tourism economy and improve the well-being of the people living alongside it, while also working to enhance the ecology of the area.”

Further information on the work of Glandŵr Cymru in Wales, and how you can support through volunteering or donating, is available at canalrivertrust.org.uk.

