Stephen Price

A UK-wide charity has launched a campaign to protect the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal from the detrimental impact they predict due to new restrictions on the amount of water that can be abstracted from its historic water sources.

The Canal and River Trust say that the future of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is at risk after restrictions have been put in place on the historic feed of water that supplies the canal.

The Canal & River Trust (CRT) recently lost an appeal regarding water abstraction from the River Usk and Trosnant Spring, limiting the amount of water that can be used to feed the canal.

Without adequate water supply, CRT has warned that sections of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal could become unnavigable or even face closure, though this they say would be the worst-case scenario. They believe, however, that even the prospect of this is unacceptable.

Many businesses do well in this area, and the Trust say they can do without even the hint of uncertainty especially as we come into warmer months and the holiday season.

For over 225 years, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal has supported local economies, provided habitats for wildlife, and been a recreational space for all canal users.

It’s also a significant part of Wales’ tourism industry: hire boat companies, trip boats, and canalside businesses generating jobs and revenue for the region currently operate successfully and are in need of reassurance.

“Stark reality”

Sharing an update on their website, a spokesperson said: “Planned enforcement of water abstraction licence conditions has severely limited the water we can abstract from the River Usk and its tributaries to supply the canal.”Being faced with having to now pay for the water, but without any new income to help pay for it, our charity is facing the stark reality that we may only be able to provide a limited supply.”Given the scale of the economic, environmental and social impact, we are seeking support from Welsh Government to find a solution, to avert the potentially catastrophic consequences for the canal and the local businesses who depend upon it.”

Since the canal was first built 225 years ago, it has depended on water abstracted from the River Usk and its tributaries. The abstractions were not regulated, but in 2017, an exemption from the Water Resources Act 1991 was removed, requiring the Trust to apply for water abstraction licenses.The Trust appealed against the conditions attached to two licenses, raising concerns about limits placed on water supply, with consequences for the natural environment and local economy.The recent result of these appeals means they are now required to severely limit water abstractions to the levels set out in the licences.The River Usk at Brecon is the main feed to the canal and provides around 80-90% of the water required to meet water demands. Precarious future

The canal, they say, faces a ‘precarious future’. On top of their substantial annual investment into the canal the Trust say they cannot afford to pay significant amounts each year to secure the water supply that the canal has relied upon for its 225-year existence.

Potential impacts include restriction of the locks at certain times, or locks could be closed completely to safeguard the canal from running dry.

The changes could also impact the boat hire companies who use the canal, and have a negative impact for the local economy who benefit from one of the main features of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park

Concerningly, the rich wildlife who rely on the canal for food and shelter could suffer, and the structure of the canal, which is over two centuries old, could be damaged by a lack of water.

The Trust is now working with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and other stakeholders to explore other water supply options.

They are also working with Welsh Government to raise awareness of the impact a restricted or closed canal could have on people, the local area, economy and wildlife.

They added: “We’ll continue communicating with boaters, local businesses and stakeholders to provide them with the latest information and encourage their support to help us keep the canal alive and open.”

“Serious threat”

The Inland Waterways Association has also raised concerns over the recent decisions on water abstraction licences which they say pose a serious threat to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal (Mon & Brec) and could drastically reduce water levels, jeopardising the canal’s long-term sustainability and the communities, businesses, and wildlife that depend on it. They shared: “Up until now, the Welsh Government has supported canal restoration, most notably with the Montgomery Canal. We now need that same commitment for the Mon & Brec. “IWA is actively working to ensure the canal’s future. We are urging Welsh Government to work with Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to reconsider the impact of these water restrictions, not only on the Usk’s ecology but on the canal itself with its diverse ecosystem.” In south Wales, canal restoration efforts in Cwmbran have made significant progress, with restored bridges, new moorings, and lock gate replacements. Decades of investment, much of it funded through government grants and the National Heritage Lottery Fund, must not be wasted, they say. Their update adds: “Losing the northern section of the Mon & Brec would be very bad for future restoration and regeneration projects. “We have written to Senedd members, the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs in the Welsh Government, and relevant MPs to put pressure on getting the right outcome for the Mon and Brec.” Paul Thomas, IWA South West and South Wales Region Secretary, said: “This is a serious threat to the Mon & Brec Canal, we can’t just watch it happen. “Cutting water supply risks making parts of the canal unnavigable, which would be bad news for local businesses, tourism, and wildlife. “For over 225 years, this waterway has been at the heart of the community, and we need the same commitment to its future that we’ve seen for other Welsh canals. “This is why we are urging the Welsh Government to work with Natural Resources Wales to reconsider these restrictions, and we are writing to all relevant politicians. “People love their local canal, but waterways as we know and value them would not exist if not for the historic campaigning of many before us. That work is still needed today.” A spokesperson from the Welsh Government responded: “Protecting and enhancing our environment and natural resources is key to addressing the climate and nature emergencies. “The limits placed on the licences were in line with the amounts applied for by the Canal & River Trust.”

