The Inland Waterways Association has also raised concerns over the recent decisions on water abstraction licences which they say pose a serious threat to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal (Mon & Brec) and could drastically reduce water levels, jeopardising the canal’s long-term sustainability and the communities, businesses, and wildlife that depend on it.

They shared: “Up until now, the Welsh Government has supported canal restoration, most notably with the Montgomery Canal. We now need that same commitment for the Mon & Brec.

“IWA is actively working to ensure the canal’s future. We are urging Welsh Government to work with Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to reconsider the impact of these water restrictions, not only on the Usk’s ecology but on the canal itself with its diverse ecosystem.”

In south Wales, canal restoration efforts in Cwmbran have made significant progress, with restored bridges, new moorings, and lock gate replacements.

Decades of investment, much of it funded through government grants and the National Heritage Lottery Fund, must not be wasted, they say.

Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal dredging. Image: Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales

Their update adds: “Losing the northern section of the Mon & Brec would be very bad for future restoration and regeneration projects.

“We have written to Senedd members, the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs in the Welsh Government, and relevant MPs to put pressure on getting the right outcome for the Mon and Brec.”

Paul Thomas, IWA South West and South Wales Region Secretary, said: “This is a serious threat to the Mon & Brec Canal, we can’t just watch it happen.

“Cutting water supply risks making parts of the canal unnavigable, which would be bad news for local businesses, tourism, and wildlife.

“For over 225 years, this waterway has been at the heart of the community, and we need the same commitment to its future that we’ve seen for other Welsh canals.

“This is why we are urging the Welsh Government to work with Natural Resources Wales to reconsider these restrictions, and we are writing to all relevant politicians.

“People love their local canal, but waterways as we know and value them would not exist if not for the historic campaigning of many before us. That work is still needed today.”

A spokesperson from the Welsh Government responded: “Protecting and enhancing our environment and natural resources is key to addressing the climate and nature emergencies.

“The limits placed on the licences were in line with the amounts applied for by the Canal & River Trust.”