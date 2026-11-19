Mark Mansfield

Cardiff’s historic Morgan Quarter has been sold for £27.2m, with its new owner pledging a further £5m investment in the shopping district and its office spaces.

Property investor Praxis has acquired the 158,000 sq ft estate, which includes the Grade II-listed Royal and Morgan Arcades, retail premises on The Hayes and St Mary Street, and the Creative Quarter office hub.

The company plans to improve Morgan Arcade and upgrade the Creative Quarter, providing modern, flexible workspace aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.

The estate is home to familiar Cardiff businesses including Spillers Records, recognised as the world’s oldest record shop, and Wally’s Delicatessen.

James Hewitt, chief operating officer at Praxis, said: “Morgan Quarter is a prime asset with 170 years of trading history and a strong national brand.

“Our plan is to make steady, focused improvements, bringing our considerable operational experience.”

Praxis says footfall has risen by 40% over the past three years, reaching 5.5 million visits in 2025. Its retail space is fully let, with recent lettings including The Ivy, Jo Malone and Knoops.

Mr Hewitt said the wider retail sector had faced a succession of challenges.

“UK retail has absorbed every headwind going this decade: the pandemic, working from home, interest rate rises, business rate and employment tax increases and the rapid rise of online shopping,” he said.

However, he argued that shopping destinations which had recovered were now well placed to grow.

“They are trading well, rents have already been reset to realistic levels and rising footfall is now driving rental growth against a backdrop of consistent population, employment and wage growth,” he said.

The Royal Arcade opened in 1858 and is Cardiff’s oldest surviving shopping arcade, while Morgan Arcade dates from 1899.

Linking St Mary Street with The Hayes, the covered passages remain an established part of Cardiff’s independent shopping scene, with more than 60 shops, cafés and creative spaces across Morgan Quarter.

Businesses include independent boutiques, jewellers and specialist retailers, while upper-floor accommodation provides space for creative businesses.

The purchase adds to Praxis’s portfolio of 22 shopping centres across the UK, including Glasgow’s St Enoch Shopping Centre.

Deeside

The company also has an established presence in Wales through The Airfields, a 244-acre mixed-use development in Deeside’s Northern Gateway.

The change of ownership comes as Morgan Quarter prepares for its Christmas programme, with festive sessions scheduled for November 19, December 5 and December 12.

The opening event will feature carol singing, a Christmas lights switch-on and late-night shopping.

December’s programme includes live jazz, guided history tours and festive workshops at Arcade Wool Shop.