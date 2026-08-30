Historic castle chosen as starting point for Welsh independence march

The meeting point and route for the latest march in support of Welsh independence, which will take place in mid Wales next month, have been confirmed.

YesCymru’s next March for Independence on Saturday, 26 September 2026 will begin at Castle Gardens in Aberystwyth at 1pm.

The Aberystwyth march will be the eleventh in a series of Marches for Independence held across Wales since 2019.

Aberystwyth Castle has a significant connection with the history of Wales, having been captured by the forces of Owain Glyndŵr in 1404. It remained under their control for several years during his campaign to establish an independent Welsh state.

One of the organisers, Jeff Smith, speaking on behalf of YesAberystwyth, the local YesCymru group in the area, said:“Castle Gardens is a fantastic location in the heart of Aberystwyth and we’re delighted that people will gather there before the march and return afterwards for the rally.

“The route will take us through the centre of town before looping back along Aberystwyth’s iconic promenade, past the Old College and back to Castle Gardens.

“There is also a fascinating historical connection. More than six centuries ago, Aberystwyth Castle formed part of Owain Glyndŵr’s attempt to establish an independent Welsh state.”

Organisers say that history gives the location additional significance, while stressing that the march is firmly focused on the Wales of today and the kind of country it could become in the future.

New YesCymru Chair Rob Hughes added: “Although we acknowledge the history of this iconic location, this march is about the future.

“Independence today is about giving the people of Wales the power to make their own decisions and build a fairer, more prosperous and more confident country that improves the lives of all who call Wales home.”

“The march will be a positive and welcoming day for everyone who believes Wales should have the same right as other nations to determine its own future.”

Thousands of people are expected to attend the march, and those travelling to Aberystwyth are encouraged to use public transport where possible.

A coach is also being organised from the north-west. Anyone interested in travelling on the coach is encouraged to contact Teithiau Elfyn Thomas on 01407 731080 for further details and to book tickets.

Further information about the march, including the route map, travel information, speakers, accessibility and other updates, will be added over the coming weeks and can be found on YesCymru’s site here.

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