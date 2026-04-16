Historic church at risk of collapse set to be saved with emergency funding grant

Emily Price

Emergency funding has been issued to save the tower of a historic Welsh church at risk of collapse after suffering severe rot.

The tower at St Clement church in Rhayader, Powys, is in danger of falling down due to water seeping in through cracks, damp and foliage growing inside.

The floorboards are so beset with dry rot they are unsafe to walk on and the church has been forced to close the tower due to safety concerns.

Unless it is fixed soon, the church tower could be beyond repair.

Now though, the church is to share in an almost £800,000 urgent pay out from the National Churches Trust, designed to keep UK churches open and in use.

St Clement will receive a £22,610 grant from the Jane Hodge Foundation to help repair the rotting tower and protect this magnificent church for many more years to come.

Once these repairs have taken place – the church is making plans to open to the public on a regular basis. allowing visitors to enjoy the brilliant heritage and social space the church has to offer.

There has been a church present on the site since medieval times and current building dates back to the 18th century.

Despite being unlisted, there is so much heritage on offer inside to see, including a mass grave knowns as the ‘Giant’s Grave’.

Giant

During the rebuild of the church in the 18th century, a number of skeletons were found including one with a huge thigh bone – one of giant proportions.

They are believed to have been the result of an attack on the nearby castle’s English garrison or victims of the plague.

The oldest historical feature to survive the rebuilding is an early medieval font with four very worn faces that project from the stone bowl.

The church also boasts a stone pulpit in Gothic style and a beautifully carved wooden parclose screen – as well as 19th and early 20th century stained glass windows, including a World War One memorial window depicting a knight with a broken lance and the caption ‘Pro Patria’, which translates to “for one’s country”.

‘Delighted’

Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: ”The National Churches Trust is delighted to be able to support St Clement church to enable them to carry out urgent repairs to their beautiful building.

“Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.

Gareth Simpson, Wales/Cymru Support Officer at the National Churches Trust, said: “Once the repairs have taken place, the church will be an even more welcoming space for all to enjoy.

“We look forward to continuing to support St Clement – and other churches, chapels and meeting houses across Cymru – to help keep them open and in good repair.”

Gafyn Blakeway, Lead Grant Officer and Chair for St Clement’s Church Committee, said: “As with so many other churches, keeping the fabric of such historic buildings safe and in good condition is a massive challenge for congregations.

“This is even more the case in rural areas such as Mid-Wales. We are thrilled and very grateful to have received this grant from the National Churches Trust.

“Without such support we would have been forced to close the church, while the future of an historic building in the heart of our town would have become deeply uncertain.

“The service that St Clement’s has provided the town for hundreds of years would also have come to an end.

“This grant, together with the other generous donations and grants that we have so far received, will help us to make the tower safe and to keep St Clement’s open to benefit both the local community and visitors to Rhayader.”