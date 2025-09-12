Historic church opens doors to walkers for overnight ‘champing’ stays

Walkers exploring the mid Wales countryside this autumn are being invited to spend the night in a unique setting — a 19th-century church in Powys that has become one of only two “champing” sites in Wales.

St Gwrhai’s Church in Penstrowed, near Newtown, is welcoming guests to stay overnight as part of a growing trend that combines “church” and “camping.”

Champing gives visitors exclusive access to historic churches that are no longer used for regular worship, offering an unusual alternative to traditional accommodation.

6th century

Built in the 1860s on a site with Christian heritage dating back to the 6th century, St Gwrhai’s sits beside the River Severn and provides easy access to popular walking and cycling routes.

The church can accommodate up to four guests and comes with access to a fully equipped kitchen in the adjacent hall, an indoor toilet, and secure storage for bicycles. Dogs are also welcome.

The site has already attracted solo travellers, families, and small groups, most staying for one or two nights.

Many visitors use it as a base for exploring the nearby Cambrian Mountains, just 20 minutes away, home to nine officially recognised Dark Sky Discovery sites.

The church is also close to the start of the Severn Way, a 215-mile walking trail that runs all the way to Bristol.

Stephen Leggett, who coordinates the champing initiative at St Gwrhai’s, said the scheme had been warmly received.

“We’ve had walkers, cyclists and families all staying at St Gwrhai’s this season, and the feedback has been fantastic,” he said. “It’s a peaceful base for exploring the Cambrian Mountains and the Severn Way, and a unique way to experience the landscape and heritage of Mid Wales.”

Beaumaris

Wales’s only other champing site is at St Dona’s Church in Beaumaris, Ynys Môn, which overlooks Llanddona beach and Red Wharf Bay.

Bookings for St Gwrhai’s are available through the Champing website, with prices charged per person, per night. Guests enjoy exclusive use of the church during their stay.

For more information, visit here.