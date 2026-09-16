Historic church to undergo refurbishment to modernise building

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic church in Cardiff is set to undergo a major refurbishment to create a more accessible and modernised building.

While the work is taking place The Salvation Army, which currently occupies the building at 429 Cowbridge Road East, will be temporarily relocated with the aim of returning to the Canton site by late 2027.

The final Sunday worship will be held on September 20.

The refurbishment of the Canton church will completely remodel the building’s insides to create a new upstairs worship place and a ground-floor community hub.

A weekday coffee shop, safe-space hub, and facilities for the centre’s employment support and chaplaincy work are also included in the plans and expanded partnerships with groups are also planned.

During the relocation weekday activities will move to the nearby Wesley Methodist Church and Sunday worship will take place at Cantonian High School in Fairwater.

The leader of the Salvation Army in Wales, lieutenant colonel Jonathan Roberts, said: “This is designed to make the building more accessible and welcoming to better serve the people of Canton in the years ahead.

“While the building work is going on I’m grateful that Wesley Methodist Church in Canton and Cantonian High School will make their premises available, ensuring that our activities continue uninterrupted.”

Captain Jamie Jones, one of the leaders of the Canton Church along with Claire Jones, said: “We’re extremely excited. This redevelopment gives us a chance to re‑imagine what The Salvation Army in Canton can be. Not just the building but the mission.

“The congregation is outward‑looking, committed to breaking down barriers and serving the community. The building is simply the vehicle that will help us do that even better.

“Now arrangements have been confirmed there’s real confidence. No-one will be left out. We’re already planning transport support for those who need it. I think it provides a great opportunity for a new and reinvigorated Canton.”

Corps sergeant major Lyndon Kervin, one of the lay leaders at the church, acknowledged that “people’s emotions are tied up in buildings” and that “change can be difficult” but said the congregation had been involved with the plans from the beginning.

He added the church was grateful to Wesley Methodist Church and Cantonian High School for hosting them.

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