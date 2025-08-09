Historic coach house holiday let plan rejected

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A bid to create a holiday let in a location described as ‘millionaire’s row’ has been rejected.

Anglesey planners turned down a proposed scheme to develop an historic coach house at Afallon, Glyn Garth, between Menai Bridge and Beaumaris.

The developer had stated the scheme could help boost tourism, while saving an historic building from neglect.

‘Viability’

But it was turned down amid concerns for the “viability” of the holiday accommodation, highway “danger” due to its access, and the building’s potential impact on the public sewer.

The application, submitted by Steven Caley, was to convert the stone, crenellated building, which sits above the A545 Beaumaris Road.

The Glyn Garth area, between Menai Bridge and Beaumaris, commands stunning coastal views.

It is peppered with large houses, many of which are luxury holiday homes, some valued at up to £2m.

Plans described the complete refurbishment of the old building into a four bedroomed luxury holiday let and also included a new build garage.

The existing coach house comprises three separate rooms and a loft, currently being used for storage.

The application had stated that the plan was to convert the historic stables, once part of an original house called Borthwen, into furnished holiday accommodation.

‘Natural beauty‘

The applicants said they already ran a holiday let business, and sought to “support Anglesey with the growing demand for holiday accommodation” which was “driven by the area’s stunning natural beauty”.

The application stated: “The region’s allure among holiday home users particularly from the North West, the Midlands and London present a lucrative market for our furnished holiday let.

“Our furnished holiday let, the Coach House, will stand out by offering a unique blend of historic charm and modern comforts.

“The preservation of the coach house with its distinctive castellated stonework and architectural features adds character and authenticity to our offering.”

They also stated that by “re-purposing” the coach house into a furnished holiday let they aimed “to save the building from dilapidation and neglect”.

Bats

An ecology report had identified the old building was used as a day roost for a small number of lesser horseshoe and brown long eared bats.

But it noted that “the roost is of lower conservation significance” and in mitigation, a replacement roost had been proposed.

The building had also been identified as suitable for use by nesting birds and “avoidance measures” were suggested.

The plans had also included part of a wall to be removed in a bid to improve the visibility splay at the entrance with the busy A545.

In a decision by the council’s planners, made on July 29, 2025, the application was refused on grounds that: “Insufficient information had been submitted to demonstrate that the proposal would not have a negative impact upon Welsh Water’s public sewer.

“Insufficient information had been submitted to demonstrate that the proposal would be a viable holiday let accommodation.”

The existing vehicle access to the site also had “insufficient visibility splays to accommodate the increase in vehicle traffic and would be dangerous to the highway network”.

All three points were deemed contrary to various policies and guidance, including planning, tourism and accommodation and transport.

