Historic courthouse that hosted Rebecca Rioters trials set to become theatre

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to turn part of a former town centre courthouse, described as one of the finest of its type in Wales, to a theatre has been given the go-ahead by county planners.

At the June meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, members were recommended to approve an application by Mr N Heywood for a change of use of part of the former court room building, Shire Hall, High Street, Haverfordwest, to a theatre.

Built in 1835 to the design of local architect, William Owen, the Shire Hall is a listed Grade-II*-listed building, described by CADW as one of the finest of its type in Wales.

According to Haverfordwest Civic Society the court has seen many major trials, its first being that of Rebecca Rioters on several occasions between 1840 and 1844.

When the law courts were relocated to Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire County Council awarded a developer a 999-year lease on a peppercorn rent.

The building housed a couple of restaurants on its upper floors in the early 2000s, with the last of these believed to have closed around 2010.

According to the application, the theatre would: “Bring the vacant building back into a meaningful use, resulting in the preservation of the Grade-II*-Listed Building, and contributing to the enhancement and regeneration of the town centre of Haverfordwest.”

The application states that there would be no change to the exterior of Shire Hall but there would be some internal works.

A related listed building consent application has also been submitted to planners.

The applicant’s agent, Ian Bartlett Planning and Architectural Services, has confirmed the theatre’s opening hours as between 10am and 11pm.

Haverfordwest Town Council supported the scheme in principle but had called for it to be decided by committee, raising concerns in part at a lack of detail in the initial application and concerns about potential harm to the historic building, with Haverfordwest Civic Society taking a similar stance, with members “anxious that any new use should respect and conserve the integrity of the historic courtroom interior, which remains substantially intact, including the judges’ bench, dock, witness box, public benches and associated fittings”.

The application is for committee consideration rather than delegated powers to planning officers following a request by the local member.

Recommendation

An officer report recommending approval says: “As a former courtroom, this use would historically have been characterised by the public assembling within the area via a formalised gathering.

“The proposed use as a theatre would remain broadly compatible with the historic function of the courtroom as a place used for public congregation.

“The proposed use as a theatre would introduce audience-based occupation and periods of intensified use, however, this is not considered inherently dissimilar to the building’s historic use, with any internal alterations subject to the listed building consent application which is currently under consideration.

“In addition, bringing the building into use is likely to contribute positively to the preservation and maintenance of the historic building.”

At the meeting, Drew Baker, as the end user of the theatre scheme, said the proposals would allow “one of the finest public buildings of its type in Wales” to be brought back “into meaningful use,” and would be an “investment in the cultural economy of Haverfordwest,” creating a “genuine cultural destination” in the centre of the town.

Members heard a related forthcoming listed building consent application would cover changes to the interior, with proposals for the theatre, a pizza restaurant and a bar.

The application was approved by 11 votes to two; the listed building part of the scheme currently being reviewed by planners.