Historic Edwardian rose garden restored after major conservation project

Nation.Cymru Staff

A historic Edwardian rose garden in south Wales has reopened after a major restoration, with thousands of blooms flowering for the first time this summer.

The Edwardian rose garden at Dyffryn Gardens has suffered a decade of challenges, but 2026 marks the first time it’s flowering following a full restoration.

The Dyffryn Gardens team, guided by Thomas Mawson’s original design and photographs from the early 1900’s, carefully rebuilt the hedges, beds, pathways and planting.

To ensure the garden remains in prime condition for years to come, gardeners selected every detail, from the disease-resistant box hedging to the improved soil, with long-term resilience in mind.

The restoration includes 1,146 pieces of stone, found in nearby farm fields during ploughing, which were hand-sorted and prepared by volunteers over 407 hours across 10 weeks.

Now, David Austin roses fill the garden with fragrance and colours, which range from fuchsia to a soft blush pink, through to peach, lemon, and bright white.

The team hopes that the display could continue to bloom into early October, and will continue to mature each year.

Chris Flynn, Head Gardener, South East Wales, National Trust Cymru said: “We were inspired by Thomas Mawson’s original design of the rose garden. Our goal was to blend our existing historical research with innovative horticultural practice and create a garden which will continue to flourish for many years.”

Lizzie Smith Jones, General Manager, South East Wales, National Trust Cymru said: “Our lives are so busy, and we want Dyffryn Gardens to be a space where people can truly pause, take a breath and reconnect with nature in this breathtaking space. Truly stop and smell the roses!”

This summer holiday at Dyffryn Gardens, the historic estate will host its Summer of Play. Inspired by Reginald and Florence Cory’s love of travel, nature, bugs and plants, the gardens will be the site of vintage festival fun for families.

With two exciting play hubs to explore, families can enjoy giant garden games, creative activities and hands-on outdoor play, before taking a look around the new rose garden.

To plan a visit to Dyffryn Gardens visit their site here. Prebooking is not requires and National Trust members enter free of charge.

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