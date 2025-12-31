Historic factory site could become major data centre

Dale Spridgeon, Local democracy reporter

An empty factory site famed for one of the longest running industrial disputes in British history could be set for a major redevelopment to become a data centre.

The Ferodo site in Caernarfon was a major employer for decades, with up to 1,500 workers producing vehicle components, particularly brake pads and linings.

The site was built in 1962. It became known for the Friction Dynamics Strike which saw workers picketing the factory for almost 1000 days between 2001-2003.

It closed not long after and has remained vacant ever since.

Now, a Cyngor Gwynedd application for a ‘scoping opinion’ has revealed details of plans for a “comprehensive redevelopment” to deliver a new data centre campus.

The site extends to approximately 38.2 hectares and is located within the administrative boundary of Cyngor Gwynedd.

The application notes details of an intention “to facilitate the construction of the proposed development, all existing buildings and structures on the site will be demolished”.

It also describe how the data centre buildings would accommodate computer systems, servers, and associated equipment to store and process data.

The development falls within the planning Use Class B8 “functioning primarily as a storage facility for digital infrastructure” the application says.

Planning process

The applicant is listed on Cyngor Gwynedd planning portal as C/O Agent (CarneySweeney) and agent Peter Waldren.

A scoping opinion is a formal request from a developer to the local planning authority asking them to define the specific environmental topics, methods, and level of detail that should be included in an Environmental Statement, needed for a major development.

The application says the applicant requested it over the potential demolition of existing buildings/structures, re-grading of land and erection of Class B8 data centre building(s) with all associated back-up generators, plant, equipment, sub-station(s), accesses, parking and servicing areas, drainage and engineering works, including services diversion/connection.

The details note how an outline planning application, with all matters reserved, was submitted and validated on October 9, 2025.

Following validation, the planning authority issued a notice that it required more details of access appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale.

The application notes the applicant is in discussion over the updated application package and scope of further details.

Scale of the proposed development

The proposed development would see the demolition of existing buildings and structures. In addition vegetation clearance, re-grading of land to create development platforms, erection of new buildings to accommodate data centre operations, provision of internal and external plant and equipment (including back-up generators and cooling plant).

The works would also include installation of a new substation, provision of hardstanding areas for parking and servicing, inclusion of necessary safety, security and task lighting and installation of surface and foul drainage infrastructure, services and infrastructure connections, provision of vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access, erection of appropriate perimeter fencing, provisions of green infrastructure and management; and associated engineering works.

Access and environmental issues

The application says “access to the site will be via the A487 with internal circulation routes provided as part of the proposed development”.

It also notes that the Lôn Las Menai National Cycle Route 8, which runs through the centre of the site along the former railway line would be retained along with hedgerows, tree belts, and woodland.

The demolition of the existing former industrial buildings and structures also has “the potential to generate hazardous waste” the application notes.

Existing buildings, it says, include “asbestos insulation, insulating boards, cement products and vinyl floor tiles”.

But it notes that all asbestos-containing materials will be removed and disposed at a licensed landfill site in North England in accordance with the Hazardous Waste Regulations.

The application says “The proposed development comprises the construction of a data centre and associated infrastructure.

“This will include large data centre buildings, each on a terraced platform and with a maximum ridge height of 30m, a substation, access tracks and an extensive zone of landscaping and planting”.

There would be “works to mitigate visual impacts including additional planting and surface treatment of the proposed structures”.