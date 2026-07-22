Historic farmhouse restoration approved despite heritage concerns

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to transform a derelict historic farmhouse into a home have been approved despite concerns the development could harm the landscape and heritage of a National Park.

The application for Maesydderwen, near Ystradfellte, was unanimously backed by Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority’s planning committee following a debate over whether historic ruins should be preserved or brought back into use.

The scheme, submitted by Mr Tremlett, includes extensions to the farmhouse as well as a foul water drainage system and standalone solar panels.

Planning officers said the applicant also intends to farm the surrounding land and manage an area of woodland within the site.

The application was referred to the planning committee because of public interest following objections from the Brecon Beacons Park Society.

The society argued the proposal might fail to conserve and enhance the national park’s natural beauty and cultural heritage and questioned whether it complied with planning policy.

Planning officer Lisa Williams told members the application had been significantly revised following discussions between the applicant and planning officers.

She said the society’s objections related to the original plans and had not been updated following the changes.

“It is unfortunate that the society has not responded to revision, however the authority does consider that the scheme in its current form respects the traditional character of the building, which shall be brought into use again and made fit for the future,” she said.

Ms Williams explained that the origins of the name Maesydderwen were unknown, with tithe maps dating from the 1840s identifying the building as Tyle. She added it was believed to have been the original farmhouse on the site and may date back to the medieval period.

During the debate, Welsh Government-appointed member Professor John Hunt questioned whether restoring old farmhouses was always the right approach.

“I’m faced with a philosophical thought, should buildings be brought back into use or not?” he said.

“What is a ruin to us is a habitat for life that has colonised it and charmingly reflects history and archaeology. Develop it and it’s gone. It’s not a solution to the housing needs of the park.”

Geological survey

He also asked whether a geological survey had been carried out in relation to surface water drainage.

Ms Williams replied that Natural Resources Wales had not requested one and Powys County Council’s environmental health officers were satisfied with the proposed foul drainage arrangements.

Cllr Edwin Roderick said he favoured restoring the building rather than “seeing ruins”, while Welsh Government-appointed member Dr Liz Bickerton said bringing a historic building back into use would benefit the countryside.

“The restoration of a historic building in the landscape has to be a good thing. Our countryside used to be a vibrant place and anything that brings people back in has to be a good thing,” she said.

Members unanimously approved the application, subject to planning conditions.

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