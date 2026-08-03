Historic farmhouse restriction could be scrapped despite community council objections

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A bid to delete historic occupancy restrictions placed on a farmhouse near nearly 50 years ago will be brought before local councillors.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, August 6, councillors will receive two applications by Ian Raybold to get rid of the restrictions on Trenewydd, which is between Beguildy and Llanbadarn Fynydd near Knighton.

The first is section (s) 73 application to delete condition seven from outline planning permission for the house which was granted back in 1977.

The second is a subsequent s73 application to delete condition two from the detailed reserve matters planning permission which was granted in 1978.

These conditions limit the occupation of the house to people who are: “solely or mainly employed in local agriculture, or in forestry, or a widow or widower of such person.”

The applications have been called-in front of the committee by Cllr Ange Williams (Powys Independents – Knighton with Beguildy).

Cllr Williams said: “My community council and myself would like this to be looked into as we don’t agree that these restrictions are lifted.”

Beguildy Community Council has recommended that both applications are refused.

Planning agents Halls Holdings ltd explained in a planning statement that these restrictions do not: “fulfil a legitimate nor useful planning purpose.”

The house has been for sale for £345,000 which is a discounted price from the open market valuation of £460,000 for the property.

Halls note that attempts to sell the property have failed.

They argue that the £345,000 is above what a person on the “median yearly gross salary of £33,555 a year” for Powys could afford.

They base this on a mortgage calculation of £33,555 x 3.38 which gives a total of £113,418.

Halls said: “Even if this were doubled to represent household income of two people, it would still be far below price and remain unaffordable.

“Further, the cost of living will be higher in this rural area having to travel for services and amenities, making its location an unaffordable and unfeasible place to live for any qualifying person in affordable housing need.”

Planning officer Rhian Griffiths said: “Whilst officers acknowledge the concerns and objections raised in respect of the proposed removal of the agricultural occupancy condition; substantial efforts have been made by the applicant to market the dwelling and identify a purchaser with an agricultural need.

“Despite an appropriate period of marketing, no such purchaser has come forward.”

Ms Griffiths continued: “Having carefully considered the evidence provided officers are satisfied that the applicant has demonstrated that the dwelling is no longer required to meet an identified agricultural need and that the relevant policy tests have been met.

“The proposal is therefore considered acceptable in this regard.”

She will advise councillors to approve both applications.

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