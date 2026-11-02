Historic farmhouse with 15 acres of land on the market

Nation.Cymru Staff A traditional Welsh farmhouse surrounded by 15 acres of rolling countryside has gone on the market for £550,000, offering a slice of rural life complete with stone outbuildings, grazing land and sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Bryn Villa, a three-bedroom farmhouse in Ystrad Meurig dating from the early 1900s, is situated in the hills of Ceredigion, offering what the agents call “an increasingly rare opportunity to embrace a peaceful rural lifestyle”.

The layout centres on a central open-plan kitchen, lounge, and dining room, with slate flooring and a traditional wood-burning stove in the adjoining sitting room.

Upstairs, the farmhouse has three bedrooms and a family bathroom, with the two larger bedrooms featuring windows overlooking the front and side of the property, while the third bedroom faces the rear.

Though the home maintains some historic elements, it includes modern additions such as an air-source heat pump and insulation improvements to provide sustainable heating throughout the year.

The property has been well maintained, although there is still scope for new owners to make changes and update the house to suit their needs and preferences.

Also included with the farmhouse are several outbuildings constructed of Welsh stone with slate roofs and the original cobblestone floors in parts, including workshops, stores, a three-bay hay barn, machinery accommodation and other ancillary buildings.

With 15 acres of surrounding land also included, the agents suggest “tending livestock, creating a productive smallholding, or pursuing equestrian interests” as opportunities for diversification.

The “spectacular” countryside also provides direct access to the Ystwyth Cycle Trail, with red kites commonly seen soaring above the property.

The property is approximately 11 miles from Aberystwyth, offering access to the town’s beaches, shops, restaurants and transport links, while the surrounding area includes the Cambrian Mountains, the Ceredigion coastline and the historic Strata Florida Abbey.

“Surrounded by nature, heritage and space”, the agents say the property ” immediately conveys a sense of arrival” while the surrounding land creates a “wonderfully private and versatile rural retreat.”

Bryn Villa is currently on the market for £550,000 and is listed with Fine & Country West Wales. More information is available here.