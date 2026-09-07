Historic former courthouse set for transformation into affordable homes

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A former courthouse in north Wales where justice was dispensed for more than a century could be converted into six affordable homes under new plans.

Plans have been submitted by Anglesey County Council for Holyhead Magistrates Court on Stanley Street, which closed down in 2016, to become six affordable housing units.

The council proposals include a scheme of partial demolition, alterations, extensions and associated works.

The striking stone building in the town centre dates back to 1894 and was built in the ornate style of civic and legal buildings of the period.

The outside of the building sports period details, whilst the inside retains many of its original features.

Located in one of Holyhead’s conservation areas, the two storey building currently contains a large mix of offices and ancillary spaces with the primary courtroom area situated on the first floor.

Plans described how the building was also connected to a police station, which does not lie within the conservation area.

It notes the proposals include the demolition of this part of the building for the site to accommodate three flat blocks to the rear, in the future.

They said: “The building has not undergone any major structural alterations over time.

“The building was custom-built to be a courthouse in the 19th century and it has remained so until its closure in 2016.

“Despite gaining planning approval to become a hotel, it has laid empty ever since.”

The latest plans describe development of four one-bed flats, one two-bed flat, and one studio flat.

It also noted that the police station attached to the courthouse was not constructed until the 1970s.

“It appears to have had no impact on the court’s original form, only an opening that was created so that users could enter the court from the police station,” the plans noted.

A heritage impact statement said the development scheme “seeks to balance the continued viable use of the building with the preservation and enhancement of its architectural and historic interest”.

It added: “The building is a striking heritage asset for the town that reflects the 19th century Jacobean architecture style from the time it was constructed.”

The plans note to “limit disruption to neighbouring properties, any construction works will be limited to take place between the hours of 8am- 6pm from Monday to Friday, and between 8am, and 1pm on Saturdays”.

They added: “Any access required outside of these hours is discouraged without prior authorization by the developer.

“Given the nature of the development, access outside of these hours might be required where works by external contractors i.e., to establish/disconnect water/electricity connections.”

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