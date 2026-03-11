Historic former hotel to be demolished as residential care home approved

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

An historic former hotel in will be demolished to allow construction of a £16m, 80-bed residential home.

Plas Ifan, the former family home of the Astbury family and more recently a hotel, has lay vacant for almost a decade.

Now members of Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee have approved plans to replace the decaying structure with a new, modern residential home.

The site is located on the fringe of Northop Hall and has been vacant for a number of years,” said Flintshire planning officer Karl Spilsbury.

“The redevelopment to a residential facility will meet an identified housing need in the area as prescribed in the local housing market assessment.​

“It is worth noting that whilst the development will result in the loss of a relatively attractive building, the building is not listed, nor a building of local interest or within a conservation area.​ The building is also in a state of disrepair and currently detracts from the local area.”

The building dates from around 1839 when the Astbury family, who made their money from coal mining, lived in Plas Ifan.

The building is not listed as through the 20th Century its interior was significantly altered as it became a guesthouse, then a hotel and restaurant.

A condition was imposed on the application that before any demolition takes place a level three heritage survey must be undertaken to catalogue the structure inside and out and preserve any historically significant evidence connected to the site.

Utilising the existing building as part of the new residential home however was not possible due to the current condition of Plas Ifan.

The news building will have a significantly larger footprint than the hotel, but will be built to complement the surrounding area.

Speaking on behalf of applicants Bod Hotels, agent Pete Lloyd said: “This is a vital and significant investment in the social and economic fabric of Northop Hall and the county.​

“First and foremost is the critical social need to help house an ageing demographic where the demand for high‑quality specialist elderly care is outstripping supply.​

“In providing 80 modern en‑suite rooms, this facility ensures local residents can age with dignity embedded within their own community and keeps families closer together, maintaining social bonds.​

“This development will be a major local employer, creating a diverse range of permanent roles from skilled nursing and management to catering, maintenance and administration. Furthermore, the construction phase will support the regional supply chain, providing an immediate boost to that sector.​

“Thirdly it delivers a strategic housing benefit. Local evidence says nearly 700 specialist care places of this type are currently required.​ Every resident who moves into this facility potentially vacates a larger family home in the area.

“That creates a downsizing ripple effect, potentially freeing up much‑needed housing stock for younger families.​”

Concerns

Local members Cllr Marion Bateman and Cllr Linda Thew raised some concerns, but did not object to the proposal.

“As ward members, we do have a number of concerns about this planning application.,” they wrote in a joint statement.

“There is a lack of safe walking routes to the village, poor public transport and it will generate a greater volume of traffic in and around the village.​ There will also be more pressure on our local NHS providers.

“However, we do believe that the negatives are outweighed by the positives. It is felt that a care home is the best possible outcome for this site.”

Unanimous

Members of the planning committee were unanimous in their support.

“I think it’s a very good, appropriate use of this particular site and as the report points out, in planning terms this is very acceptable because it’s built on a brownfield site,” said Cllr Chris Bithell.

“As the local members have emphasised, it will contribute a great deal in terms of accommodating a growing elderly population who will need this kind of facility both now and in the future.”

The committee voted unanimously to approve the scheme.