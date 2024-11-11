Historic fountain with links to Welsh campaigner to be restored

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A scheme to restore a west Wales town centre fountain which is said to feature a historic carving relating to one-time leader of the Free Wales Army, Julian Cayo-Evans has been approved.

Lampeter Town Council, in an application to Ceredigion County Council, sought permission to restore the town’s Grade-II-listed Harford Square fountain after receiving funding from the Transforming Towns scheme.

Gift

The 1862-built fountain, a gift from J S Harford of Peterwell to the people of Lampeter, whose family lived at the Falcondale Estate, on the outskirts of the town, was built in 1862, and was previously restored in 1990.

The fountain provided the first drinking water for the people in the town and reduced the need for the local women to collect water from the local rivers, a supporting statement says.

The long list of works sought include cleaning and re-pointing the fountain, together with repairs and retooling of parts, the replacement of fox-mask mouths “removed by persons unknown,” and works to “once more allow the water to flow, bringing the fountain back to life”.

It says “the community is determined to retain the character of the town and attract vitality, by making full use of its existing assets, by ensuring that our town is attractive, and its resources are accessible to residents and visitors alike,” adding: “During our preparatory examination of the Fountain, a carving has been discovered, of the name of a famous Lampeter character, Julian Cayo-Evans, which is of local and national heritage importance.”

Free Wales Army

Julian Cayo-Evans, born in nearby Silian, is best known as the leader of the Free Wales Army, which had as its crest Eryr Wen, a stylised white eagle.

The FWA first appeared in public at a 1965 protest against the construction of the Llyn Celyn reservoir and the following year joined Irish celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Dublin Easter Rising.

In the run-up to the 1969 investiture of the-then Prince Charles, Cayo-Evans was convicted of conspiracy to cause explosions and other public order offences.

He died at Silian in 1995.

The application was conditionally approved by Ceredigion planning officers under delegated powers.

