Historic gaol ‘at risk’ in council’s bid to control lucrative car park

A battle has broken out over who gets to control a lucrative car park in the heart of a popular tourist destination.

Beaumaris Town Council has been leasing the Castle Car Park from Anglesey County Council, but now wants to maintain it in perpetuity through an asset transfer.

However, the county council is set to consider recommendations to refuse the request to transfer ownership of the car-park and only offer a lease until the end of March.

The town council argues that the loss of the income from the car park would put the future of the Beaumaris Gaol and Court at risk.

Town council mayor Cllr Stan Zalot said in a business plan presented to the county council that without the revenue stream it could mean the closure of the museums, loss of local employment and rise in the precept levy – the portion of council tax collected by the town council.

The matter will be discussed at Anglesey County Council’s next executive meeting on Tuesday (February 24).

The county council had agreed an original lease of the car park in July 2020, as part of the transfer of the gaol and court to the town council.

The move was to support funding the maintenance at the historic prison and court buildings.

However, the impact of the covid pandemic had for a period “disrupted the town council’s ability to generate income,” so the county council had extended the lease to help the town council to recoup lost income, a report said.

It was later agreed that the town council could continue in possession of the car park for a short time after the end of the lease and to submit a business plan “in relation to their possession moving forward and because changing the income collection arrangements in the middle of the summer was not considered ideal”.

‘Detrimental’

Cllr Zalot stated in the business plan: “Whilst the running of the Gaol and Courthouse helps the town council to further develop amenities and attractions and has increased employment in the town, the loss of the revenue from the Castle Car Park will be detrimental to the revenue stream.

“In conclusion, loss of the parking revenue may rest [sic] in the closure of the Gaol and Courthouse and thus have a detrimental effect on tourism and local employment.

“The lease has now expired, however, Beaumaris Town Council wishes to maintain the car park in perpetuity by way of a further Asset Transfer.

“Beaumaris Town Council is in the process of developing both Medium Term and Long Term Financial Plan, of which the income of the Castle Car Park forms a critical element.”

The plan added: “Retaining control of the car-park does not only facilitate the management of the car park in-line with local priorities and public interests, it also allows Beaumaris Town Council to keep the Precept levied against its electorate, currently somewhat under £38,000.00, at a minimal charge.

“Losing the revenue from the car park, would require the council to raise the precept levied against its electorate and Cyngor Sir Ynys Mon by almost 200% for the 2026-27 financial year, with reduction in the investment in critical local infrastructure.

“Beaumaris Town Council has retained the Precept at a deliberately low level to ensure that the town’s residents enjoy the benefit of the town’s tourism revenue.”

Significant resource

The Castle Car Park is popular with visitors and locals, but has recently seen an increase in use by camper vans.

In its report, the county council stated that the “town council’s business plan has stated that the car park generated an income of £113,000 in 2024/25”.

Its capital value had also been estimated at £900,000 – £1,200,000.

“It is therefore a resource that generates significant income, with relatively low maintenance costs,” the report stated.

“It would create an additional source of income for the county council from April 1, onwards.

“This income can be used to upgrade and maintain other assets across the island, whilst the car park continues to be available for use by visitors to Beaumaris town.”

The report described how the county council has considered various options, including an agreement to share the income with the town council to help maintain the Goal and Court.

The report noted: “As their business plan does not provide evidence that the income received during the lease has been used for this purpose, this option has been disregarded.”

It also noted: “As the precept is already very low, agreeing to transfer the car park would allow the town council to be run at next to nothing, and it is likely to lead to similar requests from other town/community councils.”