Historic gatehouse in one of Wales’ most desirable towns heads to auction

Nation.Cymru staff

A Grade II listed historic cottage in the heart of a Welsh market town is set to go under the hammer at auction, offering buyers the chance to own a distinctive piece of the town’s history.

Known as The Toll House in Abergavenny, the detached property occupies a convenient position within walking distance of Abergavenny town centre and its many independent shops, cafés, restaurants and local amenities.

The property, which has a low guide price of £135,000 combines period features with practical living accommodation, although it also offers an opportunity for its next owner to make improvements and put their own stamp on the home.

Inside, an entrance hall leads through glazed double doors into a spacious open-plan living and dining room, measuring approximately 5.85 metres in length. Several windows allow natural light to flow into the room, while a central chimney breast and stone fireplace create a charming focal point, separating the sitting and dining areas.

The kitchen opens off the dining space and is fitted with white wall and base units, work surfaces and a breakfast bar. It also features a gas hob, oven and space for additional appliances.

There are two bedrooms, both accessed from the entrance hall, alongside a fitted bathroom featuring a bath with shower over, wash basin and WC.

Outside, the property benefits from a gated entrance leading into a gravelled courtyard, with paved areas offering space for outdoor seating. The garden features a sloping lawn, established shrubs and trees, with potential for further landscaping and improvement.

The Toll House also benefits from gas central heating and mains services. The property is understood to be freehold, although buyers are advised to check the legal pack for confirmation. It currently falls within Council Tax Band E.

Its location is another major attraction. Abergavenny, affectionately known as the Gateway to Wales, sits on the edge of the beautiful Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and is surrounded by some of the region’s most impressive countryside.

The historic market town is renowned for its independent businesses, food scene and annual Abergavenny Food Festival, which attracts visitors from across the UK and beyond. It also offers a theatre, cinema, schools, hospital and mainline railway station, alongside convenient road connections to Cardiff, Newport, Bristol, Hereford and Brecon.

Abergavenny was named the ‘best place to live in Wales’ in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide in 2024

The Sunday Times’ expert judges visited locations across the UK, assessing factors from schools to transport, broadband speeds to culture, as well as access to green spaces and the health of the high street – with the Welsh winner announced as Abergavenny.

Judges said: “Few locations in the UK are as friendly, practical and picturesque as this friendly market town on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

“There has been a market here since the 13th century and food remains a strong point, with the Abergavenny Food Festival celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

“Community spirit is off the charts and there’s a strong and varied sporting scene.”

Called Gobannium by the Romans and Y Fenni by natives (after one of the rivers running through the town), the market town in Monmouthshire is the perfect base for exploring Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and the Blaenavon World Heritage Site.

The town is surrounded by seven mountains in total, the most famous being Pen y Fal (the Sugarloaf), The Blorenge and Ysgyryd Fawr.

Abergavenny’s status as a foodie Mecca is well established, with the annual Abergavenny Food Festival – a staple on the culinary calendar.

It is also famed for its regular food & craft markets featuring some of the best artisan producers from across the region.

Tim Palmer from the Sunday Times said: “What really stands out, though, is the powerful community spirit that everyone buys into.

“The Abergavenny Voice Facebook group has almost three times as many members as the town’s population of about 13,000, while another online collective, the Abergavenny women’s network, has 600-plus members with an impressive capacity to get things done, from organising litter picks to finding a home for unwanted goods.”

The Toll House will be offered for sale by online public auction on 8 December 2026 at 4.03pm, with registration available through Seel Auctions’ website.

A buyer’s premium of 1.5%, subject to a minimum of £1,500 including VAT, will be payable on exchange of contracts.

Viewings are available by appointment through Seel Auctions, with James Dean Abergavenny acting as joint agent. You can find out more about the property here.