Historic Gothic mansion could become new destination venue

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic Gothic mansion could be transformed into a new destination for shoppers, diners and visitors under plans to breathe new life into the landmark building.

The Grade II-listed Tyn y Coed on Pentywyn Road in Deganwy, which has stood largely empty since the former Robertson Research offices closed during the Covid pandemic, would be converted into a mixed-use retail and hospitality venue.

The mansion is set within estate grounds that include a large walled garden. The plans have been submitted by Llandudno-based Mark and Amanda Richards, who run Statement Home & Interiors on Mostyn Street.

The couple are hoping to buy the building from the Welsh Government, pending planning permission being agreed.

Under the proposals, the ground floor will feature a furniture shop and a café with its own kitchen, while the first floor will house an apartment alongside office space and meeting rooms.

The attic and cellar will remain as they are, with the building’s exterior and parking unchanged.

Constructed in 1878, the building was built as a single dwelling before being used as a convalescent home and later converted into offices for CGG Robertson.

Shop owner Mark said the couple planned to move their business from Llandudno to Deganwy if planning permission were approved.

“Obviously, we are really excited,” said Mark. “It is a culmination of the development of the furniture business that we have run in Llandudno for the last seven years, but also my wife and I have previously owned a café in Conwy and other hospitality businesses, including the Lansdowne Hotel and the Plas Maenan country house, so it is bringing together both our catering background and the interiors retail under one roof.

“We will be able to expand the range and diversity of our products because the new premises will be much larger than our shop. The current premises were always intended as a pop-up shop while we followed through the change-of-use planning process.

“The daytime café will offer cakes and afternoon teas, so it will be similar to a garden centre but focusing on interiors and household furnishings in what will be a destination venue.”

Idyllic property

He added: “It is an absolutely idyllic property that will lend itself perfectly to presenting our interior and decorative products. It will be the most fantastic backdrop.”

If granted planning permission, the shop would potentially be open Monday to Friday from 9am-10pm, Saturday 8am-10pm, and Sunday and bank holidays 10am-8pm.

The café would potentially be open Monday to Friday from 8am-10pm, Saturday 8am-10pm, and Sunday and bank holidays 10am-8pm.

The new multi-use building could also create five full-time and 10 part-time jobs. Neighbours are yet to be consulted about the plans.

The planning application will likely be discussed at a future Conwy County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay.

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