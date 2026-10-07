Historic Grade II listed school set for major repairs

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A Grade II Listed school said to be the first purpose built comprehensive in Wales is to undergo major repairs.

The historically significant Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones at Pentrefelin in Amlwch was built in a wave of optimism that followed the Second World War.

Now, the fabric of the building is over 75 years old, and council planning reports say it has “many issues” relating to failing roof systems, cracked and leaking render and deterioration of the steel windows.

A planning application has been received for the re-roofing of two existing sports halls and their associated changing rooms, together with replacement windows to the sports halls and changing rooms.

A full application has been made to Anglesey County Council to install flat roof weathering together with installation of replacement windows and roof-lights. Listed Building Consent is also being sought.

Among the work proposed will be the replacement of the existing galvanized steel and sheet glass windows with a modern equivalent, incorporating thermal breaks, draught strips and double glazed units and over-roof/replace flat roof weathering to the boys and girls sports halls, with new flat roofing product.

The application has been made by Geraint Lyn, of Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones, through the agents David Hamer of Bradshaw, Goss and Hope LLP, and relates mainly to the sports halls within existing school grounds.

The plans note: “The extensive uninsulated flat roof areas and large single glazed windows leave the school prone to condensation and expensive to heat. These issues have been assessed through recent external condition surveys, focusing on the façades and roof of the lower and upper halls of the school.”

Thermal performance

Proposals described the repair and refurbishment of some of the flat roofs and associated repairs to adjacent fabric, and the replacement of the steel windows with new windows, of the same design and character, but with an improved thermal performance.

A heritage impact statement noted that: “Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones, at Pentrefelin, near Amlwch in Anglesey is listed by Cadw at Grade II* and was the first purpose built comprehensive school in Wales and probably the UK.”

The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales, website states: “Anglesey had been developing plans for comprehensive education as early as 1936. The purpose-built comprehensive school is the earliest example of Anglesey’s pioneering approach to secondary education in the post-war period, being the first such school in Wales and probably Britain.

“Begun in 1948, to the design of the architect Kenneth M. Raw under the auspices of county architect N. Squire Johnson, the foundation stone was laid by the Secretary of State for Education, D R Hardyman. The school opened officially in 1950 and building work was completed in 1952-3.

“It is named after a local doctor who first proposed that education on the island should be open to all.”

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