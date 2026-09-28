Historic Grade II-listed Welsh chapel up for sale

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Grade II-listed former chapel in south Wales, complete with its original box pews, pulpit and pipe organ, is on the market for a reduced price of £68,000.

The Victorian-era Salem Independent Chapel, located on Queen Street, Llandovery, was built between 1829 and 1830, though a church has stood on the site since 1794.

After being rebuilt in 1849, it underwent substantial alterations in the 1870s, including the addition of its gallery and pulpit.

Its distinctive pyramid-shaped roof and surviving 19th-century details helped earn the chapel Grade II-listed status in 1981, while its organ gallery was added in 1937.

Agents Morgan & Davies have said that while the two-storey stone chapel in the town centre does require some internal refurbishment, it retains much of its traditional layout and fittings.

At its centre is a large auditorium measuring around 40ft by 40ft, with fitted box pews on three sides, a raised pulpit with a sweeping stair in the style of the architect Thomas Thomas, and the 1930s pipe organ.

The building also has a separate organ chamber, and a balcony which runs around three sides of the auditorium and covers around 60% of the ground-floor area, served by two lobbies and sets of stairs.

Attached to the rear of the chapel is a single-storey vestry measuring around 40ft by 27ft, which has its own raised stage area.

The property also includes a catering kitchen, storage space and gents and ladies toilets, while outside there is a private level garden with access via a shared path over which there is a public right of way.

Water, electricity and drainage are connected to the building, which also has electric heating and access to telephone and broadband services.

The surrounding market town of Llandovery sits in the Upper Towy Valley in Carmarthenshire, close to the western edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park and within reach of Carmarthen and Brecon.

The chapel is currently on the market for £68,000, having been reduced in price from £100,000. More information is available on the Morgan & Davies site here.

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