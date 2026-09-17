Historic Grade-II Welsh country house hits the market for £1.6m

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Grade II-listed country house in west Wales has gone on the market for £1.6 million with more than 100 acres of land and its own Norman-era fort.

Plas Alltyferin, near Nantgaredig in Carmarthenshire, sits within around 104 acres of pasture and woodland with the River Cothi running along its southern border.

The property was listed for special architectural interest as a late Georgian gentry house, according to Cadw, and is thought to date from the early nineteenth century.

Inside, the house offers 4,775 sq ft of accommodation across three floors, with a portico entrance opening into a reception hall with a flagstone floor.

Character features include parquet wood flooring and several large fireplaces, with views across the gardens and a field that hosted cricket matches throughout the 1800s and beyond.

In addition to the multiple reception rooms and dining rooms, there is a library with a wood burner, and a kitchen breakfast room with a beamed ceiling and Aga range.

Upstairs, the first floor has three large double bedrooms overlooking the gardens and surrounding fields, including a principal bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a second with an en suite shower room.

Three further bedrooms are found on the second floor, alongside another study area, cloakroom and attic room. One of the bedrooms is reached by a spiral staircase which winds up from the ground floor through all three storeys.

The property’s grounds, which feature several outbuildings, are landscaped with shrubs, flower borders, and patio seating areas leading to a sunk fence.

A collection of stone barns, also Grade-II listed, once served as a stables, coach house and granary, leading into a central courtyard.

There are also other farmyard buildings built for livestock, but Savills suggest these could be converted for storage or even tourism purposes.

Also included on the “magical” grounds are pasture land currently used as part of the farmstead, and ancient woodland with walking paths, as well as fields once used for shoots and three duck fighting ponds.

The River Cothi flows along the land for sale and is visible from the property, alongside the Cothi and Towy valleys, Paxton’s Tower, and the Norman era Motte and Bailey Fort.

The property is around nine miles from Carmarthen and 11 miles from Llandeilo, with road connections via the A48 and M4 towards Swansea, Cardiff and England.

Savills property agent Daniel Rees said: “I love the mix of land available with this property while the late Georgian house and stone barns exude charm and history making it a unique and unspoilt gem.”

Plas Alltyferin is on the market for £1,600,000. For more information, visit the Savills site here.

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