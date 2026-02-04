Historic hotel redevelopment plans scrapped after community backlash

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A proposal to change a historic property into a hotel and bar has been scrapped amidst community backlash.

Plans to convert a three-storey Victorian dwellinghouse into a hotel complete with a restaurant and bar have been withdrawn from Cardiff Council.

The application was filed by Cardiff-based Russo & Co Ltd and was for a change of use at 191 Cathedral Road, Pontcanna.

The proposal was met with a level of controversy in the area with local councillors Caro Wild, Leonara Thomson and Kanaya Sighn writing an object to the council.

It reads: “It is our strong view that it is simply wrong for us to allow drinking/eating establishments right next to residential properties.”

It continues: “This ‘retail-sprawl’ is unnecessary when there are plenty of suitable premises for these types of establishments in nearby designated district centres around Pontcanna Street and Cowbridge Road East.”

However, they noted they had no opposition to the repurposing of the property as a hotel.

Other comments by residents objected on the ground of noise, traffic, light night activities, the new hotel and restaurant competing with local businesses and the wellbeing of nearby children, the hotel would have been three doors down from the Enfys Hapus Nursery.

One objection reads: “I wish to object to the planning proposal as the proposed changes would have a negative impact on the local community, including other businesses of a similar nature, all of which are struggling for custom, so little gain to be had in having another restaurant, bar or hotel to add to the pressure on existing businesses struggling to survive.”

Former First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford also objected.

He wrote: “While a diminishing number of hotels are still to be found at the southern end of Cathedral Road, the Northern half no longer has any developments of that sort. Rather it is characterised by long established services and residential properties.”

According to the planning application, the proposal would have included turning the property into a “luxury city break accommodation” with five en-suite bedrooms, bar and restaurant.

The application also reads: “The position of the site within an established residential area and the design and orientation of the existing property affords the opportunity for natural surveillance of the building entrance.”

It continues: “The presence of habitable room windows to Cathedral Road and the rear of the site will act as a deterrent to casual on-street car related crimes.

“The main entrance to the building is well positioned within a defined secure defensible space and lit to ensure a strong sense of personal safety. The established nature of the area creates a sense of community and ‘ownership’ discouraging anti-social behaviour.”

In the planning statement, the applicant wrote that due to the areas “proximity to the city centre and park side setting”, the majority of the larger residential properties had already been split into “flat accommodation or B&B / hotels.”