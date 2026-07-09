Historic hotel that hosted Harry Styles could get luxury spa upgrade

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A well known historic building that’s welcomed famous guests over the years could soon be upgraded with a sauna, hot tub and more.

Plans to install external ice baths, a sauna, hot tub and changing rooms at Holm House in Penarth are under discussion by Vale of Glamorgan Council.

During its life as a boutique hotel, Holm House had stars such as Harry Styles, Daniel Craig, Tyson Fury, and David Hasselhof staying there.

It closed in 2024 due to the impact of Covid and the cost of living crisis.

Holm House reopened in 2025 with popular restaurant Silures setting up at the site, which is now described as a luxury retreat.

A planning application for the building reads: “The development, to be operated by Hedd Spa, would make a positive contribution to the overall attractiveness and offer of the hospitality business, enhancing its leisure provision and supporting its continued viability.”

It continues: “The outdoor wellness area will be operated as a quiet zone. There will be no walk-in access, no unmanaged public use, no separate outdoor spa admission point, no independent hiring, no alcohol served, and no private parties, events, hen/stag bookings or amplified entertainment in the outdoor wellness area.

“Guests will be briefed on quiet-use requirements and any breach may result in the session being ended.”

The planned “outdoor wellness area” is planned to have a maximum occupancy of six users at any one time, with proposed hours of 09:00 to 20:00 Monday through Saturdays and 10:00 to 18:00 on Sundays and bank holidays.

The application reads that the development has been “carefully designed” to be both “visually attractive” and “clearly functional”, which is suitable for Holm House’s operation as a “high-quality hospitality and leisure offering.”

The development will be located in the hotel’s rear courtyard if approved.

Controversy

Controversy surrounded the re-opening of Holm House after the new restaurant there celebrated being granted an alcohol licence before the local council had made a decision on their application.

The issue generated anger from residents living nearby, who were worried about potential noise nuisance and anti-social behaviour coming from the site.

Daf Andrews, one of the restaurant’s directors, apologised for the social media post celebrating the alcohol licence at the time.

He wrote: “[The post was made] on the basis if we received the licence… this is how we would celebrate.”

He continued: “We would never assume… and we are certainly not spreading misinformation.

“We were confident and maybe in hindsight we could have phrased it differently.”

A target date for the decision on the new development has been set for August 28 2026.