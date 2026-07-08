Historic listed bridge set for major repair works

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A centuries-old listed bridge is set to undergo major strengthening and repair work after plans were approved to preserve the structure.

Pont Pengwern, near Llansannan in Conwy, will be repaired following unanimous backing from Conwy County Council’s planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday.

The Grade II-listed bridge carries the B5382 over an unnamed tributary of the Afon Aled between Llangernyw and Denbigh.

The structure has deteriorated after one of its wing walls collapsed. A temporary sandbag retaining wall was installed in January 2025 to allow the road to reopen, but permanent repairs are now planned.

The work will include strengthening the bridge’s internal structure by injecting grout into voids, installing steel pattress plates to reinforce the masonry, and adding a waterproof concrete slab beneath the road surface.

Damaged and bulging sections of stonework will also be rebuilt, parapet walls reconstructed and new scour protection installed in the river channel beneath the bridge to help prevent future erosion.

The application for listed building consent was unanimously approved after being proposed by Cllr Gwennol Ellis and seconded by Cllr Alan Hunter.

Because Pont Pengwern is Grade II listed, the application will now be referred to Cadw, which will decide whether it should instead be determined by the Welsh Government.

If Cadw decides not to call in the application, Conwy County Council will issue the formal listed building consent under delegated powers.