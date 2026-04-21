‘Historic moment’ as smoking Bill clears Parliament

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has hailed a “historic moment for the nation’s health” after the Tobacco and Vapes Bill cleared Parliament.

Both the Commons and Lords have settled on a final draft of the legislation, which is designed to stop people who were born on or after January 1 2009, from ever taking up smoking.

When it receives royal assent, ministers will also get new powers to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including their flavours and packaging.

Health minister Baroness Merron told the Lords on Monday: “This afternoon marks the end of this Bill’s journey throughout Parliament.

“It is a landmark Bill, it will create a smoke-free generation.”

Mr Streeting said: “This is a historic moment for the nation’s health as the Tobacco and Vapes Bill ends its journey throughout Parliament.

“Children in the UK will be part of the first smoke-free generation, protected from a lifetime of addiction and harm.

“Prevention is better than cure – this reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier Britain.”

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH), said: “This is a decisive turning point for public health.

“The end of smoking, and the devastating harm it causes, is no longer uncertain – it’s inevitable, and the focus now is on how soon we get there.

“Over the past half-century, smoking has claimed millions of lives across the UK, leaving a legacy of preventable pain and loss.

“Ending its harm is a lasting gift to generations ahead and families everywhere can now feel secure that their children can grow up free from the harm of tobacco.”

Sarah Sleet, chief executive at Asthma and Lung UK, said: “This landmark piece of legislation will transform the nation’s health.

“A smoke-free future means the tobacco industry will no longer be able to wreak havoc on the lungs of the next generation.

“The Bill also introduces desperately needed restrictions on where vapes, cigarettes, and heated tobacco products can be used, protecting vulnerable people around schools and outside hospitals.”

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive officer at Cancer Research UK, said: “Thanks to decades of research and campaigning, the Tobacco and Vapes Bill has secured full parliamentary approval and is set to become law in the UK.

“This is a historic achievement that will shield our children from the devastating grip of tobacco addiction and help to put an end to cancers caused by smoking.

“The first smoke-free generation is now within reach.”