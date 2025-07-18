Historic north Wales pub set to re-open after five years

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

A historic pub in north Wales that closed down five years ago may soon reopen if plans are approved.

The Grade II listed Red Lion Pub on Gwespyr crossroads in Llanasa closed down in 2020 and has lay empty ever since.

Originally a house built in the 19th century, it was converted into a pub some time between 1839 and 1871.

It lies within the Llanasa Conservation Area, which is made up of 18 buildings of varying historical importance.

Pledge

In January, Jimmy Platt along with his wife France, his sister Melanie and her husband Doug Evans took on the pub and pledged to reopen it.

Now their plans have been submitted to Flintshire County Council for approval.

They include removing and expanding the internal porch, refurbishing the toilets, replacing the flooring throughout, replacement entrance doors, and the replacement of the existing lounge bar hearth with a larger slate hearth to allow for an enclosed log burner.

The internal walls will also be sandblasted to restore their natural features while plasterwork and timber will also be repaired and refinished.

According to the documents submitted to Flintshire’s Planning officers, the community has welcomed the plans.

Joy

“Being a small central area in Llanasa the activity on the site in clearing rubbish and such has created a great deal of interest,” said the applicants.

“Quite a high proportion of the neighbours and village community have stopped to express their joy that the Red Lion is to be opened once again.

“We are hoping the summer months will be the time when the works can be carried out.”

There is currently no opening date set for the pub.

