Historic park gates restored years after controversial colour change

Nation.Cymru Staff

Historic park gates at the centre of a long-running colour controversy have been restored in south Wales, following years of debate over how the Grade II-listed landmark should look.*

The Pontymoile Park Gates in Pontypool were restored and repainted through a partnership between Torfaen County Borough Council and the Regeneration Working Group on Pontypool Community Council.

The working group took to Facebook to share before and after images of the gates, writing: “We are sure you’ll agree that the transformation looks amazing. The freshly painted gates have given the park entrance a bright, welcoming new look and are helping to create a space the whole community can be proud of.

“Why not pop down and see the difference for yourself?”

The gates, locally known as the “Sally Gates” and thought to be almost three centuries old, previous paint job, had been a source of contention in the town.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the gates were gifted to Major John Hanbury of Pontypool Park by his friend Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough between 1722 and 1734.

They first stood in the arch between Pontypool Park house and the stable block (now St Alban’s School and the museum).

They were erected at their present site, with additional ironwork manufactured at the Blaenavon Ironworks, around 1835 by Thomas Deakin, probably for Capel Hanbury Leigh.

In 2009, following approval by Cadw, despite objections from a councillor and calls for the National Assembly to intervene, the gates were repainted from black to the pale green they wore for over 17 years.

Though the council initially argued that the green paint was used in the Victorian period and 20th century, there was no evidence of their original colour, and an application to repaint the “deteriorating” gates black was submitted in February 2025. In April 2025, the plans were approved to repaint the gates and restore decorative elements that had deteriorated as a result of poor maintenance.

The matte black and gold style gilt leaf featured on the columns to the side of the main gates and the top of some railings were completed in October 2026.

More information on visiting Pontypool Park is available here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.