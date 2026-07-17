Historic park house offered for community use

Nation.Cymru staff

An historic house in one of Cardiff’s most popular parks is being offered for lease in a bid to bring the long-standing property back into community use.

Cardiff Council is seeking expressions of interest from individuals, businesses and organisations interested in leasing Roath Park House in Roath Park for community, recreation, leisure or wellbeing purposes.

The Grade II-listed, two-storey house stands within the park’s Pleasure Gardens and was built in 1897 as the official residence of the city’s Parks Superintendent.

It was first occupied by William Wallace Pettigrew, a member of the influential Pettigrew family, who played a key role in creating and developing many of Cardiff’s parks and green spaces, including Roath Park.

The 1,220 sq ft property has recently been refurbished and comes with extensive outdoor space.

Roath Park House forms part of the Roath Park Trust, with Cardiff Council acting as the charity’s sole trustee. The land was gifted by the Marquess of Bute in 1889 and is held in trust for public recreation and pleasure grounds.

The house remained the official residence of the city’s senior parks officer until 1975. It was later converted into office accommodation after suffering years of deterioration, including extensive damp and rot, before undergoing refurbishment.

Expressions of interest close on August 28.

The proposals will then be assessed before being subject to a period of public engagement. Any preferred option will require approval from the council’s Trusts Committee of Cabinet before being submitted to the Charity Commission for a final decision.

The committee was established to separate the council’s role as trustee of the Roath Park Trust from its wider responsibilities as a local authority, in line with Charity Commission guidance.

Roath Park House is being marketed on behalf of the trust by Cooke & Arkwright. More details are available here.

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