Historic pink cottage built into medieval town walls goes under the hammer

Nation.Cymru staff

A tiny pink cottage with a rather unusual claim to fame is going under the hammer in west Wales – it is attached to a set of medieval town walls.

Number One, The Parade, in Pembroke, is a two-bedroom period property built alongside the historic defences which once surrounded the town.

And with a guide price of £83,000, the cottage is likely to attract attention when it is offered for sale at auction next month.

The property sits close to Pembroke Castle, one of Wales’ most imposing medieval fortresses and the birthplace of Henry Tudor, who went on to become King Henry VII.

Pembroke’s town walls were built to protect the settlement which developed alongside the Norman castle and significant sections of the medieval defences survive today.

The walls originally enclosed the town along its limestone ridge, with the Pembroke River providing a natural barrier to the north and marshy ground offering further protection to the south.

Several towers formed part of the defensive system, while three main gateways once controlled entry to the town.

Today, parts of the walls have been incorporated into buildings – including the distinctive pink cottage now looking for a new owner.

Despite its historic surroundings, the property has been modernised inside.

It has an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, two bedrooms, a shower room and a hallway and utility area.

The cottage also retains a number of original features and has double glazing and gas central heating, although the auctioneers say the latter has not been tested.

Outside there is a small front courtyard and off-road parking.

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, described the property as an unusual combination of history and modern living.

She said: “This is a truly magical two-bedroom property which oozes history and fantasy but is also bang up to date inside in terms of modern fixtures and fittings.

“The cute pink-hued little ‘attached’ house really does appear to have it all.

“This unique period property is actually attached to the old town wall and is adjacent to, with breathtaking views of, Pembroke Castle, birthplace of Henry Tudor, later Henry VII of England.”

History

Pembroke’s history stretches back long before the present castle, with evidence of human activity in the Wogan cavern beneath it dating back thousands of years.

A Norman timber fortification was established on the site in the late 11th century before William Marshal, Earl of Pembroke, began transforming the castle in stone towards the end of the following century.

The town and its defences were also caught up in the Second English Civil War in 1648, when Oliver Cromwell’s forces besieged Pembroke for several weeks after local leaders switched their allegiance from Parliament to the Crown.

Parts of the castle and town walls were subsequently damaged or destroyed, although substantial sections of the medieval defences remain.

Number One, The Parade is being sold with vacant possession and a guide price of £83,000.

It will be among around 90 properties included in the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, which begins at noon on Tuesday, October 6 and closes from 2pm on Thursday, October 8.

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