Historic powerhouse to be transformed into flats

The site of a historic powerhouse which was a focal point of the Tonypandy riots of 1910 will be turned into almost 70 flats with a councillor warning: “If we do nothing this is going to fall down”

A planning application and listed building consent were approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf planning committee on Thursday, March 6, which will convert the Grade II-listed engine house into 44 apartments and build two apartment blocks with 24 apartments in Llwynypia Road, Llwynypia.

The planning report said the building had long been abandoned and as such, along with its grounds, was derelict and in a poor state of repair.

It is said to be in need of urgent significant renovation and improvement

works if it is to survive in its current form into the future and the surrounding grounds are largely overgrown.

The existing Powerhouse building will be kept with only minor refurbishment works which are needed to improve its current appearance and to ensure the building is brought up to the current relevant safety regulations, a planning report said.

But it said that significant alterations would be needed inside to provide for the 44 apartments proposed.

All the flats will be ‘open market’ with no affordable housing provision proposed as the applicant claims the inclusion of affordable housing would mean the redevelopment scheme would not be viable.

There was one public letter of objection which said The Rhondda Powerhouse was of national significance and arguably the most significant industrial building in south Wales.

It said it should be developed as a resource for the whole community and its heritage preserved through meaningful regeneration.

The objector added that the area was already saturated with flats and there was no need for any more.

The report said a petition asking people to sign, “if you believe the Powerhouse should be purchased by RCT and developed as a resource for regeneration for the wider community” had 562 signatures.

Councillor Wendy Lewis said: “This is a beautiful historical building that has gone into disrepair and as the local member I would like nothing more than this building to be saved and to be used as a community building.

“But all previous owners and the current owner have found that it’s going to be millions of pounds to actually renovate this building.”

She said there was a group that tried to save the building that raised £200,000 which was “just a drop in the ocean.”

She said she was pleased that the housing would be DQR (development quality requirements) compliant but that it was disappointing there was no social housing, although should there be any fall in sales she said they could be offered to local housing associations.

Councillor Mike Powell said it was a “marvellous opportunity” for a building which had been a bit of an eyesore for many, many years.

Councillor Loretta Tomkinson said: “If we do nothing, this is going to fall down.” She said it was a positive thing, it would boost the local economy and help with the demand for housing.

Councillor Danny Grehan said: “I feel like the plan that’s in front of us for this building is going to bring back a lot of the building and it’s just a shame that the extra flats on the side have to be a part of it.”

He said the people who bought the flats were probably all going to have a car and that was going to be a problem in time.

In recommending approval, planning officers said in their report: “The existing Grade II-listed Powerhouse building is of historical importance to the Rhondda, RCT, and Wales as whole, being at the centre of an important cultural event.

“There has been little or no interest in redevelopment of the site since it was

abandoned over 50 years ago. In that time the building has become derelict and a serious health and safety concern.

“Without significant repair/refurbishment works the building will likely be lost to the elements in the near future. The redevelopment scheme proposed would bring the former industrial site back into beneficial use through an appropriate, conservation-sensitive conversion that will preserve the existing building for future generations.

“It would also greatly improve the public realm in this prominent gateway location.

“There is some concern with the scale, design, and positioning of the two new

apartment blocks to be created within the site. But without these ‘enabling

developments’ the scheme could not come forward.”

The listed building consent report said that their design and location had been revised and, while still not ideal, were now considered acceptable in visual terms and in terms of their potential impact upon the setting of the listed building.

Another concern mentioned in the listed building consent is the impact of the sub-division on the interior of the property.

But the report said it was clear that if the building was to remain then compromises needed to be made in order to provide a reasonable, viable, and acceptable future for the property.

The planning officers said there was also some concern with the proposal to exclude the provision of any affordable housing.

But they said that the viability study provided by the applicant appeared appropriate and that there had been little or no interest in redevelopment of this site since the past industrial use ended, adding that policy did allow for deviation in exceptional circumstances, which this case was considered to be.

The report said: “Therefore, while the lack of any affordable housing provision is regrettable, it is considered that this current proposal is the best option at this time if the building is to survive long-term, given the individual circumstances of redeveloping this site.

“It is consequently, on balance, considered the redevelopment of the site and the preservation of the important, historical building outweighs the affordable housing need in this individual circumstance.

“Finally, it is not considered there would be any undue impact to the amenity levels currently enjoyed by the closest neighbouring residents and there are no highway safety concerns. It has also been demonstrated that the impact of the scheme upon ecology and land drainage can be properly mitigated.

“It is therefore considered the application generally complies with the relevant local and national planning policies and is recommended for approval.”

The listed building consent also requires approval from Cadw.

