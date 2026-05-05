Historic pub demolished despite planning refusal will not be restored

A historic pub which has been completely demolished will not be restored – despite the county council rejecting a planning application.

Last week, the authority refused to grant planning permission for the demolition of the vacant Black Horse Pub in Buckley and the construction of a convenience store on the site.

But asked whether there would now be enforcement action to restore the building, Flintshire County Council has clarified the status of the building.

David Fitzsimon, Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Place and Growth, said: “Whilst the recent application for full planning permission for the proposed demolition of the existing public house and erection of a convenience retail store with parking has been refused, an earlier application was made to establish whether the prior approval of the Local Planning Authority was required solely for the demolition of the building.

“The officer report relating to the earlier application explains that the building is not listed, has not been identified as a building of local interest and is not within a conservation area. On this basis, it was concluded that prior approval was not required for demolition and consent was granted on 4 December 2025.

“Enforcement action is not necessary because the relevant consent for demolition is in place.”

In other words the earlier application detailing the demolition remains valid.

The decision to refuse rested on the Green Infrastructure Statement – which officers concluded did not show that the convenience store construction would include enough measures to bring a net biodiversity benefit to the area.

The statement, compiled by Arbtech Consulting, detailed the removal of all trees and grassland on site and a 65% increase in built-up areas of the site.

“The habitats on site to be removed are other neutral grassland, semi-mature trees and shrubs,” said the report. “These existing habitats are of low ecological value, therefore the loss of them is not considered to have significant impact on biodiversity.”

Council officers disagreed, refusing to grant permission. Applicant Thistlewood Properties now has the option to resubmit its application or appeal the decision.