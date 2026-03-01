Historic rail bus set for restoration in eco-friendly rail initiative

Amelia Jones

A heritage railway service has welcomed the arrival of an historic rail bus, marking the beginning of an exciting restoration and operational project that could deliver a more environmentally sustainable shuttle service.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway has welcomed the historic Railbus No. 79962 this week.

The Railbus has arrived on loan from the Vintage Carriages Trust, one of the UK’s leading accredited railway museums. Built in 1958 and one of only four surviving examples of its type in the world, Railbus 79962 represents a rare and innovative chapter in railway history.

Designed as a lightweight and economical solution for lightly used branch lines, the Railbus seats approximately 56 passengers and was built for flexible, efficient operation. Its low weight and ability to operate frequent short services make it particularly well suited to modern sustainable transport challenges.

The project, which formally begins in February 2026, has the potential to support the development of a regular Llangollen to Berwyn shuttle service. There is strong and growing interest from the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in establishing a shuttle to help reduce traffic congestion and parking pressures at Horseshoe Falls during busy periods.

By offering an attractive alternative to car travel, the shuttle would help protect the sensitive Dee Valley landscape while improving access for residents and visitors.

Tim Pulford, Engineering Manager at Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said: “The arrival of Railbus 79962 is a significant and exciting moment for us. A great deal of preparatory work has already been completed, including asbestos removal, floor repairs, heater overhaul and soundproofing.

“From an engineering perspective, this is a well understood vehicle with clear solutions to the remaining challenges. Our volunteers have inspected it thoroughly and we are confident it can be restored to a high standard and returned to operational use.”

As part of the partnership, the Vintage Carriages Trust will fund the overhaul of the Railbus and provide technical advice, operational guidance and, if required, driver training. Planning for the project is already well advanced.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the restoration programme will create new volunteering, training and skills development opportunities in light traction operation, mechanical systems and heritage restoration, supporting the railway’s long-term sustainability.

The Railbus project reflects Llangollen Railway’s commitment to partnership led, practical solutions that protect the environment while widening access to the Dee Valley.

Further updates will be issued as the project progresses.