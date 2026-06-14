Historic route reconnected with opening of new north Wales bridge

Nation.Cymru Staff

A key route through one of north Wales’ historic landscapes has been upgraded as part of wider efforts to improve walking and cycling links in the area.

Cyngor Gwynedd celebrated the official opening of the Pont Sarnau bridge in the Bethesda area, marking an important milestone in the improvement of active travel routes in Dyffryn Ogwen.

The new 26-metre structure upgrades the old footbridge which had reached the end of its life. The old bridge had provided a key pedestrian link in the area for well over a century.

Speaking at the official opening which included a number of key project partners as well as members of the Local Access Forum, Cllr Craig ab Iago, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Environment shared his delight.

He said: “This is a project that highlights that we as a Council want to improve sustainable travel opportunities – offering walking or wheeling options for day to day journeys and for leisure.

“Lôn Las Ogwen is a valuable resource here in the area, and follows improvements to footbridges in the Porth Penrhyn area and improved accessibility of the path in recent months.

“This is the latest step in a wider programme of improvements, and I am hopeful that we will see further developments to improve cycle and walking routes in Dyffryn Ogwen in the years to come.”

Councillor Medwyn Hughes, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, added: “The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since July 2021, and one of our main objectives in securing the status was to support the regeneration of our slate communities economically, socially and culturally, celebrating the area’s unique role.

“But it wasn’t just the quarry that mattered, the transport links – the rail and Penrhyn Port were vital to the industry. Lôn Las Ogwen is a continuation of that heritage, and ensures further value to that legacy for the benefit of the people of Dyffryn Ogwen and those who visit the area.”

Along with Cyngor Gwynedd, representatives from Bethesda Town Council, Arfon and Dwyfor Local Access Forum, main contractor OBR Construction and others were in attendance for the opening.

The work is part of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi scheme; a cultural investment programme funded by the UK Government and led by Cyngor Gwynedd.

It is part of a series of improvements resulting from the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site designation.

At the official opening of the bridge, Councillor Elin Walker Jones, Chair of Cyngor Gwynedd said: “This project is the result of close collaboration across Council departments and with our partners.

“I was delighted to be part of the opening of the new bridge – it brings environmental, health and social benefits to the area, and we are delighted to see this important link open again.”

After the ceremony, attendees were invited to view the recent work to create a cattle underpass enabling the removal of six gates in the path of Lôn Las Ogwen.

This meant that the recreational route was more convenient for users, while also ensuring that the farming activities of either side of the Lôn Las were not affected.