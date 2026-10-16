Historic school buildings set to be replaced in £47m redevelopment

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A school built as “an act of defiance and confidence”, according to a councillor, is to undergo an upgrade which could cost nearly £50 million.

Cllr Robert Smith, Swansea’s cabinet member for education and learning, said Gowerton School was constructed in the late 1930s “when people said there was no economic future for south west Wales”.

His comments came when introducing a report at cabinet about the secondary school and options considered by the council to modernise it.

Initially the plan was to rebuild two blocks and refurbish the original one – Block A – which was formerly a grammar school.

The cabinet report said on further investigation “the condition, risks and potential redevelopment requirements for Block A are materially greater than previously understood and it is considered that this would mean likely significant further ‘scope creep’ and increased costs”.

Three options were put forward and the preferred one – replacing all three blocks in one new building – has now been approved by cabinet. Cllr Smith said accessibility issues had also been a factor.

He said he had been approached by many former pupils who felt Block A should be retained at it had been a feature of the landscape for generations. “I share their opinions in many ways,” he said. “It has not been an easy decision.”

Cllr Smith said the agreed option – the most cost-effective of the three considered – was in line with expert advice and that the council would look to retain features from the old grammar school building where possible.

Council leader Rob Stewart acknowledged the preference had been to keep Block A but said the evidence clearly demonstrated it wouldn’t have provided a modern education facility for future learners. Seconding the recommendation, he said: “I do so with a touch of regret.”

Government approval

The scheme needs Welsh Government approval and planning permission and is forecast to get under way early in 2028 and finish in late 2030. It’s anticipated to cost £47.2 million but the figure is likely to change.

The cabinet report said Gowerton School’s leadership team, staff, pupils and governors have been part of the design development and would continue to be involved. The school had 1,137 pupils on its roll when education inspectors from Estyn visited in December 2024.

The council has previously said the project would result in brighter, better-equipped and more energy-efficient buildings, and that families and the wider community would have more opportunities to use school facilities outside of lessons.

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