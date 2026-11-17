Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic Welsh seaside attraction renowned for its spectacular coastal views is set to receive a new addition following a major restoration project, after councillors unanimously backed the plans.

The Colonnade, a Grade II listed structure in Llandudno will be made more visitor-friendly with a new interpretation panel and heritage information signs.

Conwy County Council applied to its own planning department seeking Listed Building Consent, with planning officers recommending councillors inform heritage guardians Cadw that the authority is minded to grant permission.

At a meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay on Wednesday, Cllr Alan Hunter proposed that councillors back the scheme, with Cllr Austin Roberts seconding the proposal.

The committee then voted unanimously in favour.

First opened in 1932, The Colonnade has recently benefited from extensive repairs after deteriorating to the point where it was unsafe and at risk.

The restoration included structural reinforcement, repairs to the iron balustrades, drainage improvements, and new lighting and seating.

The works were made possible after the council secured Welsh Government and UK Government funding in 2025.

The latest proposals include an A1-sized portrait interpretation panel at the southern end of the structure, alongside two smaller History Point panels at the northern and southern ends.

The panels will feature QR codes allowing visitors to access further digital information about the attraction’s history.

The Colonnade runs along the hillside between Happy Valley Road and Happy Valley Walk Road on Alex Monro Road, providing an elevated place for visitors to sit and enjoy views of the coast.

It forms part of Happy Valley’s Registered Historic Park and Garden and sits within the Llandudno Town Centre and Seafront Conservation Area.