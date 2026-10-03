Historic seaside pub to be saved from demolition

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic seaside pub once earmarked for demolition could be restored to its original 1930s design under new regeneration plans.

The Buccaneer on Mackworth Road in Porthcawl could house a restaurant or café, shops and kiosks as part of the town’s waterfront redevelopment.

Known for its weekend live music and £3 pints, the pub closed in April 2024. Its previous owner sought planning permission to demolish the building, but it has since been acquired by the Welsh Government.

Bridgend County Borough Council has now outlined early proposals to restore its distinctive ‘ocean liner’ design and remove modern additions as part of the Porthcawl Waterfront Regeneration scheme.

A council spokesman said: “Plans are moving ahead to carefully reinstate the building’s original 1930s architectural features and to remove mismatched modern additions in favour of restoring its ‘ocean liner’ design and capitalising upon its stunning views of the beach and sea.

“Ideas for how a refurbished Buccaneer could be used in future are still in the early stages but initial suggestions include opportunities for establishing a new restaurant or café as well as space for fresh shops and kiosks to make the most of its seafront location.”

The building, which later housed what was described as a “spit and sawdust pub”, began life in the 1930s as the Continental Café before becoming Sidoli’s ice cream parlour after the Second World War.

It remained an ice cream parlour until the mid-1950s, when it was transformed into a live music venue called the Rising Sun, with a popular upper-floor nightclub, the Pagoda Rooms.

In the 1970s it was renamed The Buccaneer and relaunched as a local bar.

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