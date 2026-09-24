‘Historic’ Senedd motion backs Wales’ right to hold a referendum on its place in the Union

Stephen Price

Yesterday (September 23 2026), the Senedd supported Plaid Cymru’s calls stating that the people of Wales should be allowed to determine Wales’ constitutional future.

The vote supports the mandate given to Plaid Cymru in May’s election to take action on the party’s higher level of ambition for Wales, which includes giving the people of Wales a say in their own future, according to a Plaid Cymru MS.

The motion marks a historic day in Welsh political history according to the Plaid Cymru MS for Fflint Wrecsam, Carrie Harper, as Wales is demanding the necessary tools “to build a modern, thriving, confident nation.”

Plaid Cymru MS, Carrie Harper, said: “Yesterday’s vote was truly historic as the Senedd backed Wales’ right to decide its own future.

“While Reform tried to talk the people of Wales down and deny our nation a voice – this vote makes clear once and for all that Westminster has no right to stand in the way of the democratic right of the people of Wales.

“As Westminster continues to ignore our needs, Plaid Cymru is using the mandate given to us by the people of Wales to stand up for our communities and demand the tools we need to build a modern, thriving, confident nation.”

Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, Dafydd Trystan Davies said: “This vote in support of the principle that Wales’s constitutional future should be determined by the people of Wales represents a significant moment in the history of the Senedd.

It is a fundamental matter of fairness which asserts the democratic rights of our citizens.

“We will continue to build the case for our nation to have all the tools we need to grow the economy, strengthen our public services, and improve outcomes for everyone who lives here. As we promised, we will always stand up for Wales.”

“Our mission”

The breakup of the UK is imminent, leaders of the SNP, Plaid Cymru and Sinn Féin forecast during a “landmark” summit aimed at putting pressure on Downing Street to hold independence referendums which was held earlier this month.

The first ministers of the UK’s three devolved nations – SNP leader John Swinney, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill – met in Cardiff on Monday 14 September to declare jointly that “Westminster’s time is coming to an end”.

Along with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, who is the leader of the opposition in the Irish Dáil, the group called on the Government to “prepare for, plan and facilitate constitutional change”.

During what Mr Swinney described as a “landmark day”, he predicted Andy Burnham would be “the last Prime Minister of the United Kingdom” and said a Scottish independence referendum should happen within the next five years.

The leaders – who met on Monday morning in their capacity as party leaders, rather than as officials in their respective governments – signed a memorandum of understanding which reiterated their commitment to independence.

The joint agreement signed by the three parties said: “The political landscape across these islands is changing.

“For the first time ever, people across these islands have first ministers in Scotland, in Wales and in the north of Ireland who are all committed to independence from the United Kingdom.

“For people watching across these islands – for people watching around the world – there could be no clearer sign that Westminster’s time is coming to an end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plaid Cymru (@plaidcymruwales)

The leaders added: “Our nations have the right to self-determination. No Westminster government has the right to block democracy or undermine the principle that our people will decide their own future.

“We recognise that our parties have different constitutional positions and that each nation will determine its own future in its own way and in its own time.

“We call for the British Government to prepare for, plan and facilitate constitutional change in each jurisdiction.”

Later on Monday, Mr Swinney joined the Welsh First Minister to sign a second agreement at the Welsh Government HQ in Cathays Park.

The two leaders pledged to make the case for “greater fairness” and power over the “constitutional futures” of their countries together.

Asked by reporters whether the summit was an “appropriate use” of their offices, the First Minister of Scotland told reporters that he was “simply advancing the mandate that was given to me by the public”.

Mr ap Iorwerth added: “Everything that my government does is about seeking better outcomes for the people of Wales.”

Following the press conference on Monday morning, Downing Street said Andy Burnham believes strongly in the United Kingdom and is focused on easing the cost-of-living crisis for households across the country rather than on “constitutional debates”.

Mr Burnham’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is committed to delivering change across all four nations of the United Kingdom and believes strongly in the Union.

“The United Kingdom is at its best when people come together around our shared values and problem-solving, rather than division, and the Prime Minister will continue to ease pressures on household finances, and delivering greater economic security, rather than engaging in constitutional debates or further referendums.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.