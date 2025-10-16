Historic ship plan approved

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A rusting lightship which used to anchor at sea in all weathers to mark a navigation hazard is to be restored.

The hulking 225-tonne Helwick was built in 1937 and has evidence of “advanced deterioration”, a Swansea Council report said.

Helwick is owned by the council and is part of its Swansea Museum collection. Cabinet members have now approved a dry dock refurbishment prior to the 118ft vessel returning to Swansea Marina. The work is expected to cost just over £360,000.

Helwick’s accommodation, galley, and mess area are unaltered since coming out of service in 1977, according to a government-funded group called National Historic Ships UK. It added that lightships like Helwick were towed into place and deployed their diesel engines to charge batteries and generate compressed air for their lights and fog horns.

Leased

Meanwhile two other council-owned ships, Canning and Olga, are being leased to a trust and sold respectively while an abandoned privately-owned vessel, Seamark, will be scrapped.

The report before cabinet said Helwick, Canning, and Olga had become “a visual and reputational concern” exacerbated by the presence of Seamark.

“The deteriorating condition of these assets has led to numerous public complaints and poses environmental and safety risks in a prominent visitor destination,” it said.

Seamark has extensive hull corrosion and asbestos contamination, it said, and there was “a credible risk of it breaking free or sinking”.

Transferred

The plan is for Canning, a tug, to be transferred to the Steamboat Trust following an agreed loan period and for the council not to fund restoration costs. The cabinet report though said the trust has “identified a repair requirement and enquired about the availability of council support”.

Olga – a wooden pilot cutter – will undergo an out-of-water survey and essential repairs before being sold with proceeds going towards the restoration and ongoing maintenance of Helwick.

The scrapping of pilot vessel Seamark and safe removal of asbestos is expected to cost around £75,000. Freeing up its marina berth could allow pleasure or commercial craft to use the space.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on October 16 council leader Rob Stewart said: “People recognise Helwick as a historic element of the marina and it’s good to see that being restored and brought back.”