Historic site records sharp rise in visitors over anniversary year

A major heritage attraction in south Wales has reported a dramatic increase in visitor numbers following a year of bicentenary celebrations that drew thousands of people to the site.

More than 59,000 visitors attended Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil during 2025, representing a 75% rise compared with the previous year.

The surge follows the Cyfarthfa200 campaign, a year-long programme marking 200 years since the castle’s construction.

Organisers say the milestone anniversary helped shine a national spotlight on the Grade I listed building and its surrounding heritage area, combining community-led activities with large-scale cultural events.

The celebrations formed part of a “dual year of significance” for Cyfarthfa. In addition to the bicentenary programme, Their Majesties The King and Queen visited the castle to meet members of the local community, businesses and prominent Welsh cultural figures as part of events marking the King’s 77th birthday.

During the same year, it was also announced that the Cyfarthfa Heritage Area would receive £4.5 million in funding for urgent conservation works.

The investment is being jointly provided by the Welsh Government, through its historic environment service Cadw, and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, each contributing £2.25 million.

The funding will address deterioration affecting the oldest section of Cyfarthfa Castle and support preservation work at the nearby Pont-y-Cafnau bridge, one of the world’s earliest surviving iron railway bridges.

National coverage of the anniversary extended beyond the site itself. To coincide with the bicentenary, BBC Cymru Wales broadcast a collection of programmes exploring the history, culture and people of Merthyr Tydfil. The series reached an audience of 1.7 million viewers.

Across the year, more than 200 events and activities were staged as part of the Cyfarthfa200 campaign, with an estimated 12,000 people attending.

The programme included creative workshops, community exhibitions, guided trails, performances and lectures.

It was led by the Cyfarthfa Foundation in partnership with Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, supported by staff at Cyfarthfa Museum and Art Gallery and a range of local organisations.

Among the highlights was the Cyfarthfa Birthday weekend, which featured an artisan market, storytelling sessions, bug trails, a Victorian portrait studio, free museum entry and a series of heritage-focused talks.

Light projection

Later in the year, hundreds gathered at Cyfarthfa Park for festive celebrations, including the illumination of the park’s well-known Sequoia tree and a light projection displayed across the castle façade.

Other anniversary projects included the unveiling of a Cyfarthfa200 mural by local artist Tee2Sugars in Merthyr’s town centre, and the launch of a giant Storytelling Chair within Cyfarthfa Park.

The Merthyr Half Marathon was also redirected through the park for the first time, while the inaugural Juxtaposed art prize encouraged emerging Welsh artists to respond creatively to the museum’s collections.

Jess Mahoney, Chief Executive of the Cyfarthfa Foundation, said the increase in visitor numbers reflected growing public interest in the site.

“The increase in visitor numbers to Cyfarthfa in 2025 demonstrates the increasing popularity and growing interest in this historic site,” Ms Mahoney said.

“This is a pivotal time as we continue to advocate for the development of Cyfarthfa, work with the council to build an application to the National Heritage Lottery Fund, and make the case for investment.”

‘Remarkable’

Councillor Brent Carter, Leader of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, described the growth as a “remarkable achievement.”

“Cyfarthfa Castle is at the heart of our town’s identity and heritage,” Mr Carter said.

“A 75% increase in visitors reflects the hard work of everyone involved.”

Cyfarthfa Castle and Museum is currently closed for internal works funded by the Welsh Government but is expected to reopen in the coming weeks ahead of its 2026 programme.

The Cyfarthfa200 campaign was supported by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.