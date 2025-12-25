Historic slate sites get a £38 million makeover

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Historic slate sites are being saved and revitalised, marking a significant milestone in heritage conservation.

It is now four years since the Slate Landscape of northwest Wales was granted World Heritage Site status.

The region’s latest achievements, developments, investments and conservation work have been highlighted in the Llechi Cymru Partnership Board annual report for 2025.

A number of projects have been implemented, including exciting conservation schemes, including the rescue of the old Penrhyn Quarry Hospital at Bethesda.

The hospital played an important part in the story of Welsh slate, and in particular the role of health and welfare within the slate society.

Following urgent work on the structure in 2024, an ambitious plan got underway to ensure its long-term stability, and with the ambition of making the site publicly accessible with on site interpretation.

The project is a partnership between Cyngor Gwynedd – through the Llewyrch o’r Llechi scheme funded through UK Government, Cadw and Welsh Slate (Breedon).

Site visits have been organised in collaboration with Partneriaeth Ogwen, inviting Dyffryn Ogwen residents to visit the structure, learn about its history and understand more about the conservation techniques being used to protect the building.

The report also describes how in 2025, an ambitious Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways project came to an end.

Between 2022 and 2025, the report notes work on Boston Lodge at Porthmadog – where work on the oldest railway workshops in the world – helped save heritage buildings, skills and assets.

Activities saw some of the “most significant heritage buildings” preserved and re-created, and gave opportunities provided for staff and volunteers through a project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Town regeneration

Town regeneration projects, with striking artworks installed in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Porthmadog, Tywyn and Penygroes, co‑designed with local pupils and community infrastructure schemes led to investments, including the upgrade to venues such as Neuadd Ogwen Bethesda and Yr Aelwyd Blaenau Ffestiniog.

At Neuadd Ogwen the report describes how work and investment has “transformed” the venue, securing it “a prosperous and sustainable future” and enabling a programme of events to be run throughout the year.

It attracts world-renowned performers with the technology and venue quality now available in the former slate village.

Education and heritage schemes saw workshops with primary schools across Gwynedd and community pride events saw a successful Dyffryn Nantlle Football Festival.

The report says the playing fields of Y Gloddfa Glai, Talysarn were “brimming with excitement” in June, as over 200 children from some of Gwynedd’ s quarrying areas came together in a special football festival.

It celebrated the official opening of Talysarn Celts Football Club’s revamped football pitches, and the historic connection between the slate quarrymen and the game of football.

Twelve primary schools took part, with representation from years 5 and 6 playing in a five-a-side tournament.

One of the highlights, was the visit of Rhian Wilkinson, Manager of the Wales Women’s Football Team who called by following her announcement of the Wales Women’s football squad on the summit of Yr Wyddfa earlier in the day.

Among community activities, Yr Aelwyd, Blaenau Ffestiniog saw a special event with “an emotive and powerful” lecture by Lord Dafydd Wigley on the battle for compensation for slate quarrymen.

Other events saw a creative workshop with folktales, songs and crafts, for families, at Llanfair Quarry, with Mair Tomos Ifans, and a discussion panel and activities for children as part of the Bangor History Festival 2025.

National Slate Museum

Whilst visitor experiences saw partnerships offering international experiences, as with the National Slate Museum.

The National Slate Museum has been undergoing major conservation work and a substantial upgrade, the museum’s presence continued with its ‘Museum on the Road’ project.

This included temporary presences at Penrhyn Castle, Caernarfon Slate Quay and Dinorwig Quarry Hospital and activities held in slate communities during the summer of 2025.

Dr Dafydd Gwyn also gave talk at Cwmystradllyn in conjunction with the National Slate Museum as part of the Museum on the Move tour.

Lord Dafydd Wigley, Chair of the Llechi Cymru Partnership Board, said he was “proud” of the work that has been seen across the slate landscape and hoped that report gave “a taste” of what has been achieved.

“The designation has led to significant improvements across the area which will reinforce our vision as a partnership ‘to protect, preserve, improve and convey the area’s important features to reinforce the cultural distinctiveness and strengthen the Welsh language, and become an important catalyst for economic regeneration and social inclusion’,” he said.

“Over the years UNESCO designations have attracted significant investment to Gwynedd, and since the designation of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales as a World Heritage Site in 2021 a total of over £38 million has been secured for the county through sources such as the UK Government, Cadw, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and other partners.”

Over the next period further activities of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi project will be delivered as well as another year of LleCHI LleNI activities.

Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Community added: “Since I became Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, I have been delighted to visit the slate landscape to see the exciting developments that have been underway, the enthusiasm and support in our communities.

“Cyngor Gwynedd is delighted to be leading on our World Heritage Site and on the Llechi Cymru partnership; seeing our vision gradually become a reality for the benefit of communities, businesses and the slate landscape of the area is truly encouraging.

“This is a huge story that puts Gwynedd on the world map.”