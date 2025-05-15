Historic Somaliland flag raising ceremony to take place at Cardiff Castle

This Friday (16 May 2025), the Wales Somaliland Community will mark a significant and historic occasion with a Republic of Somaliland Flag Raising Ceremony at Cardiff Castle — one of Wales’ most iconic landmarks.

The event, beginning at 10:00 AM with guests arriving from 9:30 AM, will celebrate Somaliland Independence Day, commemorating 34 years since Somaliland’s declaration of independence in 1991.

The ceremony will include speeches from key Welsh Government and Cardiff Council Officials, Representatives from the Republic of Somaliland Government, Community Leaders, as well as cultural performances, school children recitations, and a formal flag raising at 12:30 PM.

Historic ties

This marks a momentous occasion for the thousands of Somalilanders who call Wales home, many of whom have made significant contributions to Welsh society across generations.

The event reflects the deep and historic ties between Somaliland and Wales, strengthened over decades through education, health partnerships, and grassroots community work.

The Wales Somaliland Community is also using this opportunity to honour key allies and institutions, including journalists, educators, and cultural organisations, who have supported the community’s development, its pursuit of recognition, and campaigns such as the introduction of a Somali Language GCSE.

“Symbolic moment”

Ali Abdi BEM, community organiser and spokesperson for the event, said: “This flag raising at Cardiff Castle is a proud and symbolic moment.

“It reflects our identity, our hopes for international recognition, and our gratitude to the people and institutions in Wales who have stood beside us.

“We are celebrating culture, unity, and the future we are building together here in Wales.”

Abdikarim Adan, Director of the Wales Somaliland Community, added: “This day is hugely significant not just for Somalilanders in Wales, but for Somalilanders around the world.

“Raising our flag in such a respected national landmark sends a powerful message of pride, resilience, and belonging.

“We thank the people of Wales for standing with us and recognising our shared values of peace, democracy, and cultural celebration.”

