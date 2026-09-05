Historic south Wales property to get new heritage-inspired play area

Plans for a new children’s play area featuring accessible equipment and designs inspired by local history have been approved at a historic property in south Wales.

National Trust Cymru has announced that planning permission has been granted for a transformative new children’s play area at Tredegar House, with external funding from the Medlock Charitable Trust.

The redevelopment will replace the existing play area with a brand-new facility designed to encourage active play for children of all ages.

The new play space will include inclusive and accessible elements, enabling more children and families to enjoy the area together.

The new play park, created in collaboration with Flights of Fantasy , will be built using natural and sustainable materials such as timber and rope, reflecting the surrounding parkland and the National Trust’s commitment to sustainability.

As well as offering new play equipment, the plans also include a seating area for families and carefully designed features which celebrate the historic significance of Tredegar House.

The architectural designs include miniature lodge houses inspired by those found within the estate’s parkland, as well as wooden stags, inspired by the Morgan family crest as a tribute to the family who called Tredegar House home for over 500 years.

The Trust shared that the playful features help bring the estate’s history to life, connecting younger visitors to its story as they play and explore the parkland.

Lizzie Smith Jones, General Manager, South East Wales at National Trust Cymru, said: “This is such a joyful milestone for us, and we’re deeply grateful for the generous funding that has made this project possible.

“We’re now able to install a play area that is filled with adventure and rooted in the heritage that makes Tredegar House so special. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to enjoy this new space.”

Installation is set to begin in September, with the new play area forming part of National Trust Cymru’s wider commitment to improving visitor experiences and ending unequal access to nature, beauty and history.

Though there will be some temporary disruption to the current play facilities during the build, many attractions at Tredegar House will remain open as normal, including the newly reinstated natural woodland play area and the freshly refurbished parkland kiosk, which is open at weekends for hot drinks and treats.

Visit the website to find out what’s on at Tredegar House.

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