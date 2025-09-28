Historic Stables restored as new chapter begins

The first phase of the long-awaited restoration of the Plas Machynlleth Stables has been completed, bringing a striking Grade II listed building back to life after years of neglect.

Work focused on replacing the slated roof – including its distinctive cupola – and restoring masonry walls and historic interior details. The transformation means the stables now look much as they did when first built in the mid-19th century for the Londonderry family’s horses and carriages.

The project has been made possible through funding from Cadw, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns initiative via Powys County Council.

Disrepair

Once home to the last Londonderry huntsman and later his daughter, the building had been empty since 2007 and had fallen into a critical state of disrepair. Machynlleth Town Council, which owns the site, had faced growing concern about its future. After efforts to sell it to a housing association fell through, a 2019 feasibility study confirmed that the best option was to repurpose the stables as affordable, high-quality visitor accommodation.

“This building is perfect for creating a friendly, accessible and unique accommodation space for new visitors to Machynlleth,” said Katie Hastings, local community organiser. “It is inspiring to see our old buildings used to welcome people to the town and provide a space that can be used in many ways by the local community.”

Plans for the stables include hostel-style facilities for walkers, cyclists and those arriving by public transport, along with spaces for community events and residential courses. The new accommodation is expected to boost local festivals, including the popular Machynlleth Comedy Festival, and deliver a significant economic benefit to the town through visitor spending.

Local architects George + Tomos produced detailed renovation plans, supported by a Heritage Impact Assessment and ecological studies. Work has included creating a special bat void above the bicycle store to protect an important bat population discovered on site.

Community engagement

Phase One, costing around £600,000, has also featured extensive community engagement. Local groups created murals telling the story of the stables, now displayed in the Plas grounds. Around 150 people took part, including pupils from Ysgol Bro Hyddgen and members of youth and community groups.

Judith Alfrey, architectural historian, praised the restoration: “The original elegant design and high-quality craftsmanship are shining out again, and the building looks set for a bright new chapter in its history.”