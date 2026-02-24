Historic steelworks transformation nears completion as opening date released

Amelia Jones

Plans to transform a former steelworks into a visitor attraction have reached a milestone, with the opening date confirmed.

Restoration has progressed at pace over the last 12 months in Brymbo, with three of the five heritage buildings now structurally complete.

This has enabled the team, made up of the charity and its contractors, to jointly announce that Stori Brymbo will open in June 2026.

Stori Brymbo will tell the fascinating story of nature, industry and the people who helped shape a unique site for iron and steel production in Brymbo, and its pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution.

The natural element of the story begins 300 million years ago, with the incredible fossilised forest, which is being exposed through a unique excavation on site.

Stori Brymbo’s Fossil Forest excavation was featured last week in the new series of Digging for Britain (available on BBC iPlayer now,

Series 13, Episode 5). At the end of January it appeared on Antiques Road Trip (available on BBC iPlayer now, Series 32, Episode 3), and also on BBC Radio Wales – Science Café (Welsh Treasure Episode).

Recruitment has begun for Non-Executive Directors, bringing critical fresh expertise that is needed to support live operations going forward. Over the next few months, a range of paid and volunteer opportunities will become available, including roles in marketing, retail, tour guiding, workshop leaders, welcome team, and cooks, baristas and servers for the coffeehouse.

The recruitment team said what matters most is a passion for regenerating Brymbo and the surrounding areas, an enthusiasm for the tide of change in Wrexham County Borough, and a genuine desire to give every customer the best possible experience.

Chief Executive, Nicola Eaton Sawford, explains the ethos: “Stori Brymbo will attract circa 30,000 visitors per year to the area and we are determined to share the benefits with localbusinesses. In partnership with This is Wrexham, we have created and funded a trail of

Wrexham based attractions, working together to ensure local people and visitor’s experience all we have to offer.

“Last year we set up a local business networking group, of which many organisations are now suppliers to Stori Brymbo. It is really important that we use local suppliers wherever we can and do our bit to bring opportunity and growth to the local economy.

“We also launched our local Artisans/Creatives group last year, helping these micro businesses develop their offer and reach customers. We now have a full programme of exhibitions for our Gallery and stock lines for our retail shop, with a heavy presence of local talent. There is an incredible energy to this approach!”

University Students around the world are also alerted to the opportunity to get hands on with the excavation over the Summer Holidays.

This is an incredibly rare and valuable opportunity to learn about all aspects of a palaeontological excavation. Accommodation and food will be provided during the two-week excavation opportunities, which are available to book now on Eventbrite.

Volunteer Coordinator, Rebecca Hemmings, adds that: “This whole project is community led and supported, so we need a small army of volunteers. If you have a few spare hours, please step forward and join this incredible group of people. I am always open to chat about what you might like to do here, to meet people, have fun, and help showcase everything Wrexham has to offer.”

