Historic telescope to get new home in Welsh observatory

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic 19-inch telescope is to become the centrepiece of a new observatory and education centre after plans were unanimously approved .

The facility will be developed at Breakwater Country Park in Holyhead, where the telescope will be used for astronomical observation, education and community events.

Anglesey County Council’s planning committee approved the scheme, which will include an observatory, classroom and boardwalk on council-owned land.

The project is being led by Anglesey Astronomical Society in partnership with the council’s countryside service.

At its centre will be a 19-inch Newtonian reflector telescope and observatory donated to the society earlier this year.

The observatory was hand-built in 1999 by the late amateur astronomer Robert Smith at his home in Neston on the Wirral and includes a 10.5ft-high fibreglass dome.

The society now plans to restore the telescope and permanently house it at the country park.

Planning documents said the development would operate as a multi-purpose science and education facility supporting astronomy, STEM learning and community activities.

It will not operate as an unrestricted walk-in attraction, with access instead managed through organised events and bookings.

The observatory will be clad in dark green steel with a white dome, while the education building will have timber cladding. A boardwalk will connect the facility with the country park’s access road.

Speaking at the planning committee meeting, Gavin Malone, representing Anglesey Astronomical Society, said the project offered an “exceptional opportunity” to create a permanent educational and scientific facility for Holyhead and the wider island.

He said: “In relocating and re-homing this observatory from the Wirral we aim to provide an inspiring facility that connects local schools, youth groups, residents and visitors with astronomy and STEM learning in a controlled dark sky-friendly environment.

“It will serve as a hub for public outreach, school visits and community star gazing sessions. It will offer young people across Ynys Môn hands-on access, practical science and technology right on their doorstep.”

Mr Malone said a recent solar eclipse viewing event organised by the society at Newry Beach attracted almost 1,000 people.

He added: “Located within the educational field of the Breakwater Park, the site naturally complements the park’s ethos of outdoor education and conservation.

“The structure has a modest footprint, operates quietly, and produces zero light pollution and promotes the natural character of the island, and its area of outstanding natural beauty landscape.”

The council received nine letters supporting the application and no objections.

‘Fantastic’

Local councillor Glyn Haynes described the scheme as a “fantastic concept”.

He said: “This is just another classic example of Holyhead leading the way again. What a great addition to the breakwater park.

“I have no hesitation whatsoever in proposing approval of this application. Fantastic.”

Cllr Bob Llewelyn Jones described it as a “very welcome development” and stressed the importance of protecting the area’s dark skies.

Cllr Jeff Evans added: “This application is a no brainer.

“It is a wonderful, a fantastic opportunity for Holyhead and for those people who will seek to use the facilities for education and learning, be they young or old.”

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