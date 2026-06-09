Historic Wales-England bridge could reopen to walkers and cyclists soon

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A report that will help determine if a 210-year-old bridge connecting Wales and England can be reopened to pedestrians and cyclists is due “imminently”.

The grade I-listed Old Wye Bridge was closed to pedestrians, and cyclists, at the end of March after new cracks were discovered in its iron arch after the bridge was closed to vehicles in October.

But frustration with the continued closure of the bridge, that connects Bridge Street and The Back, in Chepstow, with Tutshill in Gloucestershire on the opposite bank of the Wye, has grown.

A photograph shared to social media has shown fencing put up at the Chepstow end of the bridge has been pushed over and damaged while there have also been reports of people, including cyclists, ignoring the closure signs and using the bridge.

Cheptow Bulwark and Thornwell councillor Armand Watts said the bridge is a vital link for residents on either side of the Wye, which is also the border between Wales and England, and is concerned at an apparent lack of progress towards reopening it.

The Labour councillor said it was unclear if Monmouthshire County Council had consulted Welsh historic buildings body, Cadw, or English Heritage as well as seeking a second opinion.

“They seem to have been dragging their feet,” said Cllr Watts.

Major repairs were carried out to the bridge in 2016 but Monmouthshire County Council had said new cracks were likely given the age of the bridge.

A council spokesman it has been in talks with Cadw and has also appointed an engineer to consider the reports provided by its primary consultant, with a report that could decide if the bridge can be partially reopened expected.

The spokesman said: “Monmouthshire County Council has appointed an independent, conservation-accredited engineer to challenge and scrutinise the reports and advice provided by our primary consultant, WSP.

We can also confirm that we proactively engaged with CADW as soon as we became aware of the cracks last October and will continue to do so throughout the project.

“A report from our consultants, WSP, is due imminently and will allow us to make an informed decision on a potential partial reopening for pedestrians and cyclists. We will provide a further update on this in the coming weeks.”

The spokesman also urged people to abide by the closure: “We are aware that fencing around the Old Wye Bridge has been damaged. This barrier is in place to protect the public while the bridge remains closed, and we carry out assessments with expert engineers. We would urge all residents and visitors to respect the closure while this work is ongoing.”

Monmouthshire council is responsible for general maintenance of the bridge while the cost of major works is expected to be shared equally between it and Gloucestershire County Council, as the relevant highway authorities.